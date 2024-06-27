Lafferty's negotiating rights, along with Ilya Mikheyev and a second-round pick in 2025, were traded from the Canucks to the Blackhawks for a fourth-round pick in 2027 on Wednesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Lafferty had not agreed to a contract at the time of the trade, but the Blackhawks will have until Sunday night to negotiate with him exclusively before free agency opens Monday. If he signs with Chicago, this would be Lafferty's second stint with the team. He earned 32 points over 97 contests across parts of two seasons with the Blackhawks, and he continued his solid depth scoring with 24 points in 79 outings with the Canucks in 2023-24.