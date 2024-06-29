Wetsch was the 82nd overall pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Wetsch was a nice source of secondary scoring for WHL Calgary this past season, finishing with 25 goals and 50 points in 67 games. Much more of a finisher than playmaker, Wetsch is the type of high-energy player that is noticeable on the ice most every shift. His game lacks pace at times and he may simply not have the all-around skill set to crack and NHL lineup on a consistent basis, but Wetsch has consistently improved throughout his brief junior career and he's not without pedigree given the fact he was the No. 12 overall selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.