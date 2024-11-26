Walman provided a power-play assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

Walman is thriving now that he's recovered from an upper-body injury -- he has a goal and four helpers since his return. The 28-year-old defenseman has reclaimed his spot on the top pairing and first power-play unit. Walman is up to 14 points (three on the power play), 54 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-5 rating over 19 appearances. He's well on his way to a career year and should gain plenty of fantasy supporters along the way as a savvy waiver-wire addition.