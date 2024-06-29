Sahlin Wallenius was the 53rd overall pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Led by his mobility, Sahlin Wallenius was reportedly in the late first-round conversation for some teams, making him a pretty good get at this point. He moves well enough to consistently and effectively carry the puck through the neutral zone and his offense abilites are at least solid average. There's a lack of physicality to the Swede's defensive game, but like many modern-day NHL players, Sahlin Wallenius does a decent enough job in his own zone as the result of his speed and smarts. He has the look of a high-floor defensive prospect with legitimate long-term, middle-pair upside.