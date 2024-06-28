Celebrini was the first overall pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Celebrini won't win many Art Ross or Hart trophies, largely because he's playing in the Connor Bedard era. But Celebrini's high-end skating, elite skill and hockey sense, and relentless motor on-and-off the puck may make him the better all-round player. At 17 years old, Celebrini won the NCAA's Hobey Baker Award after recording one of the best under-18 seasons in NCAA history for Boston (32 goals, 32 assists; 38 games). There are scouts who say his drive reminds them of Sidney Crosby. Celebrini is an elite talent who will make an immediate impact in San Jose and could quickly become one of their best players of all time.