Celebrini signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Saturday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

San Jose selected Celebrini with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He amassed 32 goals and 64 points in 38 games for Boston University during his freshman season in 2023-24 en route to winning the Hobey Baker Award. As a member of the Sharks, he will likely occupy a top-six role and see time on the top power-play unit during his 2024-25 rookie campaign.