Dickinson was the 11th overall pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Dickinson has top-four written all over him. He's a fantastic skater with Noah Hanifin smoothness. He doesn't overthink and is confident in his game. While he put up 70 points in 68 games for the London Knights (OHL), Dickinson projects as more of a top-four, even-strength machine whose power-play time will come on the second unit. He could also be a top-pairing ballast for a wheeling-and-dealing partner. Dickinson will bring multi-category value, including 35-40 points, to your fantasy squad in his prime.