Hemming was the 29th overall pick by the Stars in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Hemming is a natural scorer with a load of offensive talent, including a pro shot and he's smart. His ability to play strong defensive hockey means his floor is as a third-line checker. Hemming's skills could get him to the second line, but he needs to stay engaged and prove that he can go to the interior and score. He's young -- he turned 18 the day before the draft. There's plenty of time for Hemming to develop his game before he comes to Dallas.