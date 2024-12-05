Johnston scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Johnston opened the scoring just 2:34 into the game. The 21-year-old forward has three goals and five assists over his last eight contests, though he had a six-game point streak snapped Monday in Utah. He's now at five goals, 15 points, 67 shots on net, 15 hits and 14 blocked shots through 25 appearances this season. Johnston has switched between the first and third lines this season, though he could get a look alongside Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment at some point since Tyler Seguin (hip) is out until April.