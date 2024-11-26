Middleton scored a goal on five shots and added four PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Middleton opened the scoring at 8:37 of the first period, but the Wild's lead lasted just 1:26 before Alex Iafallo tied the game at 1-1. With three points over his last four games, Middleton continues to contribute on offense in addition to his usual strong physical play. The 28-year-old blueliner has four goals, 12 points, 36 shots on net, 28 hits, 48 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 21 appearances in a top-four role.