Rossi scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Rossi has two goals over his last three games. That's decent, but it pales in comparison to the four goals and 12 points he racked up over a nine-game span from Dec. 18 to Jan. 4. The 23-year-old center is up to 17 goals, 39 points (nine on the power play), 85 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 45 appearances. He needs just one more point to match his total from 82 contests in the 2023-24 regular season.