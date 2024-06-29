Skahan was the 65th overall pick by Utah in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Skahan is a long-term project, albeit one with an intriguing toolkit. His lack of offense at the US NTDP this past season (eight goals, 18 points in 76 games) was very underwhelming. Scouts expected more and Skahan didn't deliver. The good news is that he can really shoot the puck and has elite size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds). A native of Southern California, Skahan will be heading cross-country to Boston College this fall. It's as good a place as any for Skahan to work on the shortcomings in his game.