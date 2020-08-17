BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
- HR: SD - A. Hedges (2), F. Tatis 2 (11)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Grisham CF
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|.376
|.458
|.834
|5.5
|F. Tatis SS
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|.383
|.726
|1.109
|16.5
|J. Mateo 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Machado 3B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.308
|.411
|.719
|0.0
|G. Garcia 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|.375
|.414
|.789
|0.0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|.340
|.605
|.945
|4.0
|E. Olivares LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|.222
|.294
|.516
|0.0
|T. France DH
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|.323
|.393
|.715
|3.0
|J. Cronenworth 2B-SS
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|.362
|.585
|.947
|4.5
|J. Profar LF-1B
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.309
|.300
|.609
|6.5
|J. Naylor RF
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|.350
|.389
|.739
|5.0
|A. Hedges C
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|.211
|.314
|.525
|8.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|T. Grisham CF
|4
|F. Tatis SS
|5
|J. Mateo 2B
|0
|M. Machado 3B
|5
|G. Garcia 3B
|0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|4
|E. Olivares LF
|0
|T. France DH
|4
|J. Cronenworth 2B-SS
|4
|J. Profar LF-1B
|5
|J. Naylor RF
|3
|A. Hedges C
|2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|S. Choo LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|.319
|.403
|.723
|-0.5
|S. Heineman CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|.174
|.318
|.492
|0.0
|D. Santana DH
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|.217
|.190
|.408
|3.5
|T. Frazier 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|.387
|.500
|.887
|0.5
|J. Gallo RF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|.366
|.500
|.866
|6.0
|N. Solak CF-LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.300
|.380
|.414
|.794
|3.0
|R. Odor 2B
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.158
|.226
|.298
|.524
|4.0
|D. Dietrich 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.308
|.400
|.615
|1.015
|-1.0
|b- R. Refsnyder PH-1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|.231
|.250
|.481
|-0.5
|I. Kiner-Falefa SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|.347
|.369
|.716
|1.0
|J. Trevino C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|.308
|.333
|.641
|-1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|S. Choo LF
|4
|S. Heineman CF
|1
|D. Santana DH
|3
|T. Frazier 3B
|3
|J. Gallo RF
|2
|N. Solak CF-LF
|3
|R. Odor 2B
|4
|D. Dietrich 1B
|2
|b- R. Refsnyder PH-1B
|2
|I. Kiner-Falefa SS
|3
|J. Trevino C
|4
- b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 7th
- 2B - J. Cronenworth (5), J. Profar
- HR - F. Tatis 2 (11), A. Hedges (2)
- SH - A. Hedges (4)
- RBI - T. Grisham (8), F. Tatis 7 (28), J. Cronenworth (6), J. Profar 2 (6), J. Naylor (2), A. Hedges (4)
- 2B - J. Gallo (4), R. Odor (2)
- RBI - J. Gallo (12), R. Odor 2 (8)
- 2-Out RBI - R. Odor 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Dietrich, R. Refsnyder 2 (2)
- E - J. Cronenworth (2)
- Outfield Assist - N. Solak
- DP - (Kiner-Falefa-Dietrich)
- E - D. Dietrich
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Davies
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|0
|3.25
|0.87
|10.0
|P. Johnson
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.87
|1.57
|-2.0
|M. Strahm
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.54
|0.43
|3.5
|L. Perdomo
|2.0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|8.10
|1.90
|3.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Z. Davies
|5.0
|P. Johnson
|0.1
|M. Strahm
|1.2
|L. Perdomo
|2.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Lyles
|4.0
|7
|7
|6
|1
|2
|1
|7.52
|1.72
|-1.0
|J. Herget
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.14
|1.77
|5.0
|J. Chavez
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7.45
|1.45
|-4.0
|J. Nicasio
|0.1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|40.50
|5.25
|-8.0
|I. Gibaut
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.40
|1.50
|0.0
|J. Rodriguez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.69
|1.13
|4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Lyles
|4.0
|J. Herget
|2.0
|J. Chavez
|1.0
|J. Nicasio
|0.1
|I. Gibaut
|0.2
|J. Rodriguez
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Davies 85-52, P. Johnson 14-9, M. Strahm 20-13, L. Perdomo 43-24
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Davies 6-1, M. Strahm 1-1, L. Perdomo 4-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Davies 20, P. Johnson 3, M. Strahm 5, L. Perdomo 9
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Lyles 70-42, J. Herget 24-14, J. Chavez 27-11, J. Nicasio 25-10, I. Gibaut 8-4, J. Rodriguez 15-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lyles 7-5, J. Herget 4-0, J. Chavez 4-0, J. Nicasio 1-0, I. Gibaut 2-0, J. Rodriguez 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Lyles 20, J. Herget 6, J. Chavez 7, J. Nicasio 5, I. Gibaut 2, J. Rodriguez 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Grisham CF
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|.376
|.458
|.834
|5.5
|F. Tatis SS
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|.383
|.726
|1.109
|16.5
|J. Mateo 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Machado 3B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.308
|.411
|.719
|0.0
|G. Garcia 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|.375
|.414
|.789
|0.0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|.340
|.605
|.945
|4.0
|E. Olivares LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|.222
|.294
|.516
|0.0
|T. France DH
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|.323
|.393
|.715
|3.0
|J. Cronenworth 2B-SS
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|.362
|.585
|.947
|4.5
|J. Profar LF-1B
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.309
|.300
|.609
|6.5
|J. Naylor RF
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|.350
|.389
|.739
|5.0
|A. Hedges C
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|.211
|.314
|.525
|8.0
|Total
|36
|14
|11
|13
|3
|6
|4
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|T. Grisham CF
|4
|F. Tatis SS
|5
|J. Mateo 2B
|0
|M. Machado 3B
|5
|G. Garcia 3B
|0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|4
|E. Olivares LF
|0
|T. France DH
|4
|J. Cronenworth 2B-SS
|4
|J. Profar LF-1B
|5
|J. Naylor RF
|3
|A. Hedges C
|2
|Total
|36
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|S. Choo LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|.319
|.403
|.723
|-0.5
|S. Heineman CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|.174
|.318
|.492
|0.0
|D. Santana DH
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|.217
|.190
|.408
|3.5
|T. Frazier 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|.387
|.500
|.887
|0.5
|J. Gallo RF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|.366
|.500
|.866
|6.0
|N. Solak CF-LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.300
|.380
|.414
|.794
|3.0
|R. Odor 2B
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.158
|.226
|.298
|.524
|4.0
|D. Dietrich 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.308
|.400
|.615
|1.015
|-1.0
|b- R. Refsnyder PH-1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|.231
|.250
|.481
|-0.5
|I. Kiner-Falefa SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|.347
|.369
|.716
|1.0
|J. Trevino C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|.308
|.333
|.641
|-1.0
|Total
|31
|4
|4
|3
|0
|6
|8
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|S. Choo LF
|4
|S. Heineman CF
|1
|D. Santana DH
|3
|T. Frazier 3B
|3
|J. Gallo RF
|2
|N. Solak CF-LF
|3
|R. Odor 2B
|4
|D. Dietrich 1B
|2
|b- R. Refsnyder PH-1B
|2
|I. Kiner-Falefa SS
|3
|J. Trevino C
|4
|Total
|31
- b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 7th
- 2B - J. Cronenworth (5), J. Profar
- HR - F. Tatis 2 (11), A. Hedges (2)
- SH - A. Hedges (4)
- RBI - T. Grisham (8), F. Tatis 7 (28), J. Cronenworth (6), J. Profar 2 (6), J. Naylor (2), A. Hedges (4)
- 2B - J. Gallo (4), R. Odor (2)
- RBI - J. Gallo (12), R. Odor 2 (8)
- 2-Out RBI - R. Odor 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Dietrich, R. Refsnyder 2 (2)
- E - J. Cronenworth (2)
- Outfield Assist - N. Solak
- DP - (Kiner-Falefa-Dietrich)
- E - D. Dietrich
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Davies
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|0
|3.25
|0.87
|10.0
|P. Johnson
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.87
|1.57
|-2.0
|M. Strahm
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.54
|0.43
|3.5
|L. Perdomo
|2.0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|8.10
|1.90
|3.5
|Total
|9.0
|4
|4
|3
|6
|8
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Z. Davies
|5.0
|P. Johnson
|0.1
|M. Strahm
|1.2
|L. Perdomo
|2.0
|Total
|9.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Lyles
|4.0
|7
|7
|6
|1
|2
|1
|7.52
|1.72
|-1.0
|J. Herget
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.14
|1.77
|5.0
|J. Chavez
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7.45
|1.45
|-4.0
|J. Nicasio
|0.1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|40.50
|5.25
|-8.0
|I. Gibaut
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.40
|1.50
|0.0
|J. Rodriguez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.69
|1.13
|4.0
|Total
|9.0
|11
|14
|13
|6
|4
|3
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Lyles
|4.0
|J. Herget
|2.0
|J. Chavez
|1.0
|J. Nicasio
|0.1
|I. Gibaut
|0.2
|J. Rodriguez
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Davies 85-52, P. Johnson 14-9, M. Strahm 20-13, L. Perdomo 43-24
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Davies 6-1, M. Strahm 1-1, L. Perdomo 4-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Davies 20, P. Johnson 3, M. Strahm 5, L. Perdomo 9
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Lyles 70-42, J. Herget 24-14, J. Chavez 27-11, J. Nicasio 25-10, I. Gibaut 8-4, J. Rodriguez 15-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lyles 7-5, J. Herget 4-0, J. Chavez 4-0, J. Nicasio 1-0, I. Gibaut 2-0, J. Rodriguez 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Lyles 20, J. Herget 6, J. Chavez 7, J. Nicasio 5, I. Gibaut 2, J. Rodriguez 3
8TH INNING Solak reached on fielder's choice to second, Santana scored, Gallo out at second on shortstop Cronenworth throwing error 14 4 Tatis homered to right, Grisham, Naylor and Profar scored 14 3 7TH INNING Tatis homered to left center, Grisham and Hedges scored 10 3 6TH INNING Gallo doubled to deep center, Santana scored, Frazier to third 7 3 4TH INNING Odor doubled to deep center, Solak and Gallo scored 7 2 Hedges homered to left center 7 0 3RD INNING Cronenworth safe at first on fielding error, Hosmer scored 6 0 2ND INNING Grisham singled to deep center, Naylor scored 5 0 Naylor singled to center, Profar scored 4 0 Profar doubled to left center, Cronenworth and France scored 3 0 Cronenworth doubled to deep left, Hosmer scored, France to third 1 0
- Joely Rodriguez relieved Ian Gibaut
- Scott Heineman in center field
- Nick Solak in left field
- T. France: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, France grounded out to second
- J. Cronenworth: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cronenworth struck out looking
- J. Profar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Profar struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Perdomo Pitching:
- R. Refsnyder: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Refsnyder struck out swinging
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kiner-Falefa walked
- J. Trevino: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Trevino reached on fielder's choice to second, Kiner-Falefa out at second
- S. Heineman: Heineman reached on fielder's choice to center, Trevino out at second
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Juan Nicasio relieved Jesse Chavez
- J. Profar: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Profar singled to shallow left
- J. Naylor: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Naylor walked, Profar to second
- A. Hedges: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hedges popped out to shortstop
- T. Grisham: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Grisham walked, Profar to third, Naylor to second
- F. Tatis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Tatis homered to right, Grisham, Naylor and Profar scored
- Ian Gibaut relieved Juan Nicasio
- M. Machado: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Machado grounded out to second
- E. Hosmer: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hosmer grounded out to third
- Middle of the 8th (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- Luis Perdomo relieved Matt Strahm
- Jorge Mateo at second base
- Jake Cronenworth at shortstop
- Jurickson Profar at first base
- Edward Olivares in left field
- Greg Garcia at third base
- D. Santana: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Santana walked
- T. Frazier: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Frazier lined out to center
- J. Gallo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Gallo walked, Santana to second
- N. Solak: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Solak reached on fielder's choice to second, Santana scored, Gallo out at second on shortstop Cronenworth throwing error
- R. Odor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Odor grounded out to first
- End of the 8th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Rob Refsnyder at first base
- Jesse Chavez relieved Jimmy Herget
- A. Hedges: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hedges walked
- T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Grisham reached on bunt single to shortstop, Hedges to second
- F. Tatis: Ball, Tatis homered to left center, Grisham and Hedges scored
- M. Machado: Strike swinging, Machado grounded out to third
- E. Hosmer: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hosmer grounded out to second
- T. France: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, France walked
- J. Cronenworth: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Cronenworth grounded out to second
- Middle of the 7th (3 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Herget Pitching:
- J. Cronenworth: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Cronenworth walked
- J. Profar: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Profar reached on fielder's choice to center, Cronenworth out at second
- J. Naylor: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Naylor grounded into double play shortstop to first, Profar out at second
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Davies Pitching:
- D. Santana: Ball, Santana singled to deep right
- Pierce Johnson relieved Zach Davies
- T. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Frazier walked, Santana to second
- J. Gallo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Gallo doubled to deep center, Santana scored, Frazier to third
- N. Solak: Strike swinging, Ball, Solak lined out to second
- Matt Strahm relieved Pierce Johnson
- R. Odor: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Odor popped out to third
- Rob Refsnyder hit for Derek Dietrich
- R. Refsnyder: Foul, Ball, Refsnyder flied out to deep center
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Davies Pitching:
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Foul, Strike looking, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third
- J. Trevino: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Trevino struck out looking
- S. Choo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Choo lined out to center
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Davies Pitching:
- D. Santana: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Santana struck out looking
- T. Frazier: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Frazier grounded out to third
- J. Gallo: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Gallo walked
- N. Solak: Ball, Foul, Ball, Solak singled to left center, Gallo to second
- R. Odor: Odor doubled to deep center, Solak and Gallo scored
- D. Dietrich: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Dietrich struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Lyles Pitching:
- M. Machado: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Machado flied out to left
- E. Hosmer: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hosmer singled to right
- T. France: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, France lined out to right
- J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Cronenworth safe at first on fielding error, Hosmer scored
- J. Profar: Foul, Profar grounded out to second
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Davies Pitching:
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to pitcher
- J. Trevino: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Trevino struck out swinging
- S. Choo: Ball, Ball, Choo lined out to center
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- J. Lyles Pitching:
- E. Hosmer: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hosmer walked
- T. France: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, France singled to left, Hosmer to second
- J. Cronenworth: Ball, Cronenworth doubled to deep left, Hosmer scored, France to third
- J. Profar: Profar doubled to left center, Cronenworth and France scored
- J. Naylor: Naylor singled to center, Profar scored
- A. Hedges: Ball, Hedges hit sacrifice bunt to third, Naylor to second
- T. Grisham: Strike looking, Grisham singled to deep center, Naylor scored
- F. Tatis: Tatis reached on fielder's choice to left, Grisham out at second
- M. Machado: Foul, Ball, Tatis picked off at first, catcher to first
- Middle of the 2nd (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Davies Pitching:
- J. Gallo: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gallo grounded out to second
- N. Solak: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Solak walked
- R. Odor: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Odor popped out to catcher
- D. Dietrich: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Dietrich struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)