123456789RHE
SD12-12
05110034014111
TEX10-11
000201010441
  • Globe Life FieldArlington, Tex.
  • W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
  • HR: SD - A. Hedges (2), F. Tatis 2 (11)
SDPadres
TEXRangers
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
T. Grisham CF42210110.241.376.458.8345.5
F. Tatis SS52272011.305.383.7261.10916.5
J. Mateo 2B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
M. Machado 3B50000000.200.308.411.7190.0
G. Garcia 3B00000000.310.375.414.7890.0
E. Hosmer 1B42100100.279.340.605.9454.0
E. Olivares LF00000000.176.222.294.5160.0
T. France DH41100101.250.323.393.7153.0
J. Cronenworth 2B-SS41110111.302.362.585.9474.5
J. Profar LF-1B52220012.200.309.300.6096.5
J. Naylor RF32110101.278.350.389.7395.0
A. Hedges C22111102.143.211.314.5258.0
HITTERSAB
T. Grisham CF4
F. Tatis SS5
J. Mateo 2B0
M. Machado 3B5
G. Garcia 3B0
E. Hosmer 1B4
E. Olivares LF0
T. France DH4
J. Cronenworth 2B-SS4
J. Profar LF-1B5
J. Naylor RF3
A. Hedges C2
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    S. Choo LF40000010.226.319.403.723-0.5
    S. Heineman CF10000001.136.174.318.4920.0
    D. Santana DH32100110.143.217.190.4083.5
    T. Frazier 3B30000111.303.387.500.8870.5
    J. Gallo RF21110200.212.366.500.8666.0
    N. Solak CF-LF31100103.300.380.414.7943.0
    R. Odor 2B40120004.158.226.298.5244.0
    D. Dietrich 1B20000022.308.400.6151.015-1.0
    b- R. Refsnyder PH-1B20000012.208.231.250.481-0.5
    I. Kiner-Falefa SS30000100.277.347.369.7161.0
    J. Trevino C40000021.250.308.333.641-1.0
    HITTERSAB
    S. Choo LF4
    S. Heineman CF1
    D. Santana DH3
    T. Frazier 3B3
    J. Gallo RF2
    N. Solak CF-LF3
    R. Odor 2B4
    D. Dietrich 1B2
    b- R. Refsnyder PH-1B2
    I. Kiner-Falefa SS3
    J. Trevino C4
    • b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 7th
    BATTING
    • 2B - J. Cronenworth (5), J. Profar
    • HR - F. Tatis 2 (11), A. Hedges (2)
    • SH - A. Hedges (4)
    • RBI - T. Grisham (8), F. Tatis 7 (28), J. Cronenworth (6), J. Profar 2 (6), J. Naylor (2), A. Hedges (4)
    BATTING
    • 2B - J. Gallo (4), R. Odor (2)
    • RBI - J. Gallo (12), R. Odor 2 (8)
    • 2-Out RBI - R. Odor 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Dietrich, R. Refsnyder 2 (2)
    FIELDING
    • E - J. Cronenworth (2)
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - N. Solak
    • DP - (Kiner-Falefa-Dietrich)
    • E - D. Dietrich
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    Z. Davies5.03332603.250.8710.0
    P. Johnson0.11001005.871.57-2.0
    M. Strahm1.20000101.540.433.5
    L. Perdomo2.00103108.101.903.5
    PITCHERSIP
    Z. Davies5.0
    P. Johnson0.1
    M. Strahm1.2
    L. Perdomo2.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Lyles4.07761217.521.72-1.0
    J. Herget2.00001006.141.775.0
    J. Chavez1.02332017.451.45-4.0
    J. Nicasio0.124420140.505.25-8.0
    I. Gibaut0.20000005.401.500.0
    J. Rodriguez1.00000201.691.134.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Lyles4.0
    J. Herget2.0
    J. Chavez1.0
    J. Nicasio0.1
    I. Gibaut0.2
    J. Rodriguez1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Davies 85-52, P. Johnson 14-9, M. Strahm 20-13, L. Perdomo 43-24
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Davies 6-1, M. Strahm 1-1, L. Perdomo 4-0
    • Batters Faced - Z. Davies 20, P. Johnson 3, M. Strahm 5, L. Perdomo 9
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Lyles 70-42, J. Herget 24-14, J. Chavez 27-11, J. Nicasio 25-10, I. Gibaut 8-4, J. Rodriguez 15-11
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lyles 7-5, J. Herget 4-0, J. Chavez 4-0, J. Nicasio 1-0, I. Gibaut 2-0, J. Rodriguez 1-0
    • Batters Faced - J. Lyles 20, J. Herget 6, J. Chavez 7, J. Nicasio 5, I. Gibaut 2, J. Rodriguez 3
      • 8TH INNING
        		Solak reached on fielder's choice to second, Santana scored, Gallo out at second on shortstop Cronenworth throwing error144
        		Tatis homered to right, Grisham, Naylor and Profar scored143
      • 7TH INNING
        		Tatis homered to left center, Grisham and Hedges scored103
      • 6TH INNING
        		Gallo doubled to deep center, Santana scored, Frazier to third73
      • 4TH INNING
        		Odor doubled to deep center, Solak and Gallo scored72
        		Hedges homered to left center70
      • 3RD INNING
        		Cronenworth safe at first on fielding error, Hosmer scored60
      • 2ND INNING
        		Grisham singled to deep center, Naylor scored50
        		Naylor singled to center, Profar scored40
        		Profar doubled to left center, Cronenworth and France scored30
        		Cronenworth doubled to deep left, Hosmer scored, France to third10
      • 9TH INNING
        • Joely Rodriguez relieved Ian Gibaut
        • Scott Heineman in center field
        • Nick Solak in left field
        • T. France: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, France grounded out to second
        • J. Cronenworth: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cronenworth struck out looking
        • J. Profar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Profar struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • L. Perdomo Pitching:
        • R. Refsnyder: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Refsnyder struck out swinging
        • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kiner-Falefa walked
        • J. Trevino: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Trevino reached on fielder's choice to second, Kiner-Falefa out at second
        • S. Heineman: Heineman reached on fielder's choice to center, Trevino out at second
        • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Juan Nicasio relieved Jesse Chavez
        • J. Profar: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Profar singled to shallow left
        • J. Naylor: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Naylor walked, Profar to second
        • A. Hedges: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hedges popped out to shortstop
        • T. Grisham: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Grisham walked, Profar to third, Naylor to second
        • F. Tatis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Tatis homered to right, Grisham, Naylor and Profar scored
        • Ian Gibaut relieved Juan Nicasio
        • M. Machado: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Machado grounded out to second
        • E. Hosmer: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hosmer grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 8th (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
        • Luis Perdomo relieved Matt Strahm
        • Jorge Mateo at second base
        • Jake Cronenworth at shortstop
        • Jurickson Profar at first base
        • Edward Olivares in left field
        • Greg Garcia at third base
        • D. Santana: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Santana walked
        • T. Frazier: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Frazier lined out to center
        • J. Gallo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Gallo walked, Santana to second
        • N. Solak: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Solak reached on fielder's choice to second, Santana scored, Gallo out at second on shortstop Cronenworth throwing error
        • R. Odor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Odor grounded out to first
        • End of the 8th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Rob Refsnyder at first base
        • Jesse Chavez relieved Jimmy Herget
        • A. Hedges: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hedges walked
        • T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Grisham reached on bunt single to shortstop, Hedges to second
        • F. Tatis: Ball, Tatis homered to left center, Grisham and Hedges scored
        • M. Machado: Strike swinging, Machado grounded out to third
        • E. Hosmer: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hosmer grounded out to second
        • T. France: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, France walked
        • J. Cronenworth: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Cronenworth grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 7th (3 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • M. Strahm Pitching:
        • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Kiner-Falefa lined out to second
        • J. Trevino: Foul, Trevino grounded out to second
        • S. Choo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Choo struck out swinging
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • J. Herget Pitching:
        • J. Cronenworth: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Cronenworth walked
        • J. Profar: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Profar reached on fielder's choice to center, Cronenworth out at second
        • J. Naylor: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Naylor grounded into double play shortstop to first, Profar out at second
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Z. Davies Pitching:
        • D. Santana: Ball, Santana singled to deep right
        • Pierce Johnson relieved Zach Davies
        • T. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Frazier walked, Santana to second
        • J. Gallo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Gallo doubled to deep center, Santana scored, Frazier to third
        • N. Solak: Strike swinging, Ball, Solak lined out to second
        • Matt Strahm relieved Pierce Johnson
        • R. Odor: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Odor popped out to third
        • Rob Refsnyder hit for Derek Dietrich
        • R. Refsnyder: Foul, Ball, Refsnyder flied out to deep center
        • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • Jimmy Herget relieved Jordan Lyles
        • M. Machado: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Machado grounded out to first
        • E. Hosmer: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hosmer grounded out to first
        • T. France: Strike looking, France grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Z. Davies Pitching:
        • I. Kiner-Falefa: Foul, Strike looking, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third
        • J. Trevino: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Trevino struck out looking
        • S. Choo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Choo lined out to center
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • J. Lyles Pitching:
        • J. Naylor: Strike looking, Naylor grounded out to second
        • A. Hedges: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hedges homered to left center
        • T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Grisham grounded out to shortstop
        • F. Tatis: Tatis flied out to right
        • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Z. Davies Pitching:
        • D. Santana: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Santana struck out looking
        • T. Frazier: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Frazier grounded out to third
        • J. Gallo: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Gallo walked
        • N. Solak: Ball, Foul, Ball, Solak singled to left center, Gallo to second
        • R. Odor: Odor doubled to deep center, Solak and Gallo scored
        • D. Dietrich: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Dietrich struck out swinging
        • End of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • J. Lyles Pitching:
        • M. Machado: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Machado flied out to left
        • E. Hosmer: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hosmer singled to right
        • T. France: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, France lined out to right
        • J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Cronenworth safe at first on fielding error, Hosmer scored
        • J. Profar: Foul, Profar grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Z. Davies Pitching:
        • I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to pitcher
        • J. Trevino: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Trevino struck out swinging
        • S. Choo: Ball, Ball, Choo lined out to center
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
      • 2ND INNING
        • J. Lyles Pitching:
        • E. Hosmer: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hosmer walked
        • T. France: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, France singled to left, Hosmer to second
        • J. Cronenworth: Ball, Cronenworth doubled to deep left, Hosmer scored, France to third
        • J. Profar: Profar doubled to left center, Cronenworth and France scored
        • J. Naylor: Naylor singled to center, Profar scored
        • A. Hedges: Ball, Hedges hit sacrifice bunt to third, Naylor to second
        • T. Grisham: Strike looking, Grisham singled to deep center, Naylor scored
        • F. Tatis: Tatis reached on fielder's choice to left, Grisham out at second
        • M. Machado: Foul, Ball, Tatis picked off at first, catcher to first
        • Middle of the 2nd (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Z. Davies Pitching:
        • J. Gallo: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gallo grounded out to second
        • N. Solak: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Solak walked
        • R. Odor: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Odor popped out to catcher
        • D. Dietrich: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Dietrich struck out swinging
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • J. Lyles Pitching:
        • T. Grisham: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Grisham struck out looking
        • F. Tatis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Tatis struck out looking
        • M. Machado: Ball, Ball, Ball, Machado flied out to left
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Z. Davies Pitching:
        • S. Choo: Choo grounded out to second
        • D. Santana: Ball, Santana flied out to deep center
        • T. Frazier: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Frazier struck out swinging
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
