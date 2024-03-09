For the first time in more than five years, the Texas Rangers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday as the two clubs begin a three-game interleague set in Arlington, Texas.

Coming off a series win against the Seattle Mariners, the Pirates will face their second consecutive American League West opponent. Pittsburgh's last time facing the Rangers on the road was a two-game set April 30-May 1, 2019.

The Pirates enjoyed back-to-back wins over Seattle on Friday and Saturday, in which Pittsburgh starting pitchers Paul Skenes and Bailey Falter combined to allow four runs over 11 1 2/3 innings.

Sunday was a different story for the Pirates' staff as starter Jake Woodford allowed seven runs (five earned) over four innings before Ryder Ryan gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Pittsburgh fell 10-3, surrendering its most runs since an 11-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on June 24.

Despite the loss Sunday, the Pirates were happy to take the series as the club had dropped 10 in a row entering the weekend, including six straight road losses against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

"We came in and won two of three against the best starting pitching in baseball," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "Today, obviously, wasn't our day. But to come back from the road trip and win two of three, that was important to us. I was pleased with how we responded coming off the trip."

Hoping to lead the Pirates to their third win in four games, right-hander Luis Ortiz (5-3, 3.41 ERA) is scheduled to start on Monday. The 25-year-old allowed two runs over five innings in a 3-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday. Ortiz's lone appearance against the Rangers came on May 22, 2023, when he earned his first major league win after throwing 7 2/3 innings and allowing two runs and five hits.

As for the Rangers, they seemed to be headed to their fourth straight loss and their 17th in 22 games on Sunday, then rallied and eventually walked off in the 10th for a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.

After cutting Minnesota's four-run lead in half, Adolis Garcia tied the score with a two-run homer and Josh Jung gave the Rangers a 5-4 lead, all in the bottom of the seventh. Minnesota's Carlos Santana tied the score with a solo homer in the top of the ninth, but Garcia scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the 10th, helping the Rangers collectively breathe a sigh of relief.

"It was something the guys needed," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "To have some tough losses before today. Good for those guys. ... You're looking at getting swept, you're down four runs. Then they broke loose. This was a big one."

In need of making up a lot of ground versus the first-place Houston Astros and second-place Mariners, the Rangers have yet to name a starter for the series opener against the Pirates.

