The Philadelphia Phillies went through a rare losing stretch when they dropped three out of four games last week, but they bounced back with a 10-1 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. They are favored again on Wednesday, listed at -140 in the latest MLB odds. Philadelphia has been a mainstay in winning MLB parlays throughout the season, leading the league with a 59-32 record. Should you include the Phillies in your Wednesday MLB parlay picks?

Wednesday's MLB schedule also features showdowns like the Diamondbacks vs. Braves, Rays vs. Yankees and Cardinals vs. Royals. Meanwhile, the Red Sox vs. Athletics is the only game on the MLB odds board with a double-digit run total (10). Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 16 of the 2024 MLB season a profitable 49-37 on all-top rated MLB picks this season. Dating back to last season, it is on a 24-9 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+1077). Anybody following has seen strong returns.

For Wednesday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 8-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Padres (-139) to beat the Mariners. San Diego has been a streaky team of late, rattling off three-game, four-game and five-game winning streaks since the middle of June. The Padres are currently riding a three-game losing skid, so they will be motivated to get back on track on Wednesday night.

Starting pitcher Michael King is 7-5 with a 3.51 ERA this season, allowing just one earned run in three of his last four starts. He is facing a Seattle lineup that ranks last in the majors in batting average and has the fourth-lowest run total. The Mariners also lead the MLB in strikeouts, so San Diego is positioned to have success on Wednesday. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Wednesday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Wednesday, including backing a large American League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of almost 8-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets for Wednesday from the model that's on a 24-9 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.