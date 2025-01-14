Major League Baseball's offseason is winding toward completion. In a month's time, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training camps in Arizona and Florida. Soon thereafter, exhibition games will get underway, and before long it'll be Opening Day 2025 (Thursday, March 27). MLB checked off another box on the path to the regular season on Tuesday by announcing every team's official reporting date.

While the clubs makes their own determination on when their players should arrive for business, those dates generally fall within a tight window. The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers will technically open the season with a two-game set in Japan on March 18-19. Unsurprisingly, they're the first two National League teams to report, with the Cubs showing up on Feb. 9. No other team will report earlier than Feb. 11.

Below, you'll find the spring training reporting dates and workout schedules for each club, broken down by their respective exhibition season leagues, be it the Cactus League (Arizona) or Grapefruit League (Florida).