ALDS Game 1: Astros fan calls George Springer's home run, buys beer for his section at Minute Maid Park
The Springer dinger cost Astros fan Eddie Flores over $300
Astros center fielder George Springer has a chance to make history in Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday. If he hits a home run against the Indians, he'll join Daniel Murphy as the only players in history to go deep in six consecutive postseason games.
Friday afternoon Springer clubbed back-to-back home runs with Jose Altuve against Corey Kluber in Houston's ALDS Game 1 win (HOU, 7, CLE 2). Springer also went deep in Games 4-7 of last year's World Series en route to being named World Series MVP.
"It's an honor," said Springer following Game 1 when asked what it means to hit a home run in five straight postseason games. "There's been a ton of guys to play this game who have had Hall of Fame careers and a lot of guys who haven't. For my name to be with some good company is always great, but honestly, I'm happy that I was able to help us win in all of those games and be a spark plug from that standpoint."
One section of seats in the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park especially enjoyed Springer's Game 1 dinger. A fan named Eddie Flores promised to buy everyone in his section a beer if Springer went deep, and when Springer delivered, so did Flores.
"I just love my team, man. I knew Springer was going to hit one, and I wanted everyone to know it. I called it," said Flores to Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. "I loved it. I was celebrating. It went out, we all went crazy and I went looking for the beer man."
After the home run Flores flagged down a vendor and spent over $300 on beer. The vendor eventually ran out of beer, so only fans in rows two through nine were able to get one, but still, it's the thought that counts. Great game by Springer and a great gesture by Flores.
