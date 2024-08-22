Throughout the season the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed the Braves and their postseason hopes. This week we're going to tackle potential 100-win teams.

Will any teams win 100 games this season?

Mike Axisa: As I write this Wednesday afternoon, no team is on pace to win even 96 games. There have been at least four 96-win teams every year since 2016. Anyway, I say yes, there will be a 100-win team. Two, in fact. I think the Dodgers and Phillies will get there. Even this late in the season, all it takes is one really great week to nudge your win pace up considerably. I think the Dodgers and Phillies are the two best teams in baseball and I think they have 100-win talent on their roster, and I think both get there before the end of the season. Let's call it 101 wins for the Dodgers and 100 on the nose for Philadelphia.

Matt Snyder: No. I think the Phillies are probably the best bet to challenge the century mark, but we've seen enough flaws in the top-tier teams along with enough signs of life from the lower tier to believe we just have a bit more regular-season parity this year than in past seasons, White Sox obviously excepted. This would be the first full season since 2014 that no team reached 100 wins and that World Series gave us an 89-win team against an 88-win team. Might we see something similar this year?

R.J. Anderson: I'll say yes for the sake of diversity. Most of the top teams have been mired in slumps lately, leaving everyone (as I write this) several wins short of a 100-win projection. Surely at least one of those teams will get and stay hot, allowing them to scrape past the 100-win mark and us to avoid our first season in a decade without such a club.

Dayn Perry: I have to say no. That's significant ground to make up the rest of the way, given that a 100-win pace translates to a winning percentage just a bit north of .617. That's certainly possible, but I'll default to saying the teams within range will continue to play at their current levels, broadly speaking. The Yankees and Orioles have the easiest remaining schedules among the teams within range of a 100-win pace, but I'll still lean no.