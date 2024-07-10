The Royals and Cardinals will play two on Wednesday after their Tuesday game was postponed due to weather. Game 1 comes at 1:45 p.m. ET in St. Louis. Kansas City is third in the AL Central with a 49-43 mark, but it is trying to regain some momentum after losing three of its last four, including two of three at Colorado. The Cardinals are second in the AL central at 48-42. With both teams battling for wild-card positioning in their respective leagues, Wednesday's interleague twin bill looms large. The projected starters for Game 1 are Alec Marsh (6-6, 4.57 ERA) for K.C. and Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.00 ERA) for St. Louis.

Cardinals vs. Royals money line: Cardinals -131, Royals +111

Cardinals vs. Royals run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+156)

Cardinals vs. Royals over/under: 8.5 runs

For Royals vs. Cardinals, one of the top picks from SportsLine's model is that Royals shortstop Bobby Witt goes Over 1.5 total bases (-128). The model is projecting 2.3 total bases for the young star.

The 24-year-old righty is absolutely mashing this season. He has a .324 batting average with a .564 slugging percentage and an OPS of .936. His 25 doubles, nine triples and 15 home runs are all pacing to be career highs. Those are all notable marks in this situation since one extra-base hit would make this prop hit.

And though Witt hits both lefties and righties well, his power numbers are slightly better against righties, which is what he's scheduled to see in Pallante in Game 1 on Wednesday. See more picks at SportsLine.

