The Chicago Cubs have landed in the win column in five of their last six games. The source of the Cubs' recent mojo has been none other than pop star Taylor Swift.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell is crediting the team's strong stretch to lighting a Taylor Swift-themed candle prior to games.

"I was gifted a Taylor Swift candle, and we've been lighting that before games in my office -- clubhouse manager Danny Miller [and I]," manager Craig Counsell told Marquee Sports Network on Tuesday. "We've been on a nice little run here, so we're going to credit Taylor Swift."

The Cubs have captured wins in eight of their last 11 games, including outscoring the Pittsburgh Pirates 27-13 in their most recent two victories. In fact, Tuesday's 9-5 win got Chicago over the .500 mark with a 67-66 record, and now they are just 5.5 games out of a wild card spot in the National League.

As we've seen over the past year, Swift has taken over the world, so perhaps her star power extends beyond the stage and recording studio. With the recent hot streak that the Cubs have been on, it's likely they'll continue to light the Swift candle until their luck runs its course.

How can you not be romantic about baseball?