The Los Angeles Angels (36-50) and the Chicago Cubs (40-48) meet for the start of a three-game series on Friday. The Angels are in a slump, dropping four straight games. On Thursday, the Oakland Athletics beat the Angels 5-0. Meanwhile, Chicago halted its three-game skid. The Cubs topped the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2. Griffin Canning (3-8, 4.71 ERA) is on the hill for Los Angeles. Justin Steele (0-3, 3.20 ERA) gets the nod for the Cubs.

The first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is listed at -198 on the money line (risk $198 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Cubs odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 10.

Dating back to last season, it is on a 22-8 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+935).

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Angels vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Angels money line: Cubs -198, Angels +164

Cubs vs. Angels run line: Cubs -1.5 (-104)

Cubs vs. Angels over/under: 10 runs

CHC: The Cubs are 21st in the league in home runs (85)

LAA: The Angles rank 19th in batting average (.237)

Why you should back the Cubs

Center fielder Cody Bellinger is a smooth offensive weapon. Bellinger plays with great timing and owns solid pitch recognition. The two-time All-Star can also spray the ball around the field. He's hitting .274 with nine home runs and 36 RBI. On June 3 against the Phillies, Bellinger went 2-of-3 with a double and one RBI.

Third baseman Christopher Morel provides Chicago with a rangy defender who has a strong arm to deliver darts across the field. On the offensive end, Morel is more of a boom-or-bust player. He leads the team in both home runs (15) and RBI (45) but has a .197 batting average. In Wednesday's game versus the Phillies, he was 1-of-3 with a single.

Why you should back the Angels

Left fielder Taylor Ward is an athletic playmaker. He runs with great instincts while having good accuracy from the outfield. At the plate, Ward has a nice pop in his swing and drives in runs. The 30-year-old ranks first on the squad in home runs (14) and RBI (43) with a .239 batting average. In the June 29 win over the Detroit Tigers, Ward was 1-of-4 with a double and two RBI.

Catcher Logan O'Hoppe, 24, is a young difference-maker. O'Hoppe has impressive blocking skills behind the dish with an above-average arm. Additionally, he has the firepower to make consistent contact. He's batting .280 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI. On June 2 against the Oakland Athletics, he was 2-of-3 with two base hits.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total.



So who wins Cubs vs. Angels, and which side has all the value?