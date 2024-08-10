Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts will shift back to his traditional position of right field after he returns from the injured list, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday:

Betts, who's been out since June 16 with a fractured left hand, had been the Dodgers' regular shortstop prior to his injury. Betts is in line to be activated from the IL on Monday.

Betts' surprise assignment at shortstop was a consequence of Gavin Lux's throwing difficulties. Betts was drafted as an infielder by the Boston Red Sox, and when he was in the lowest rungs of the system he saw time at short back in 2010 and 2011. He's seen occasional time at second base in the majors, but 916 of Betts' 1,299 starts in the majors have come as a right fielder. He's also a six-time Gold Glover at the position.

That Betts was able to pass muster at the premium position of shortstop as a 31-year-old is a bit of a baseball miracle, and it speaks to the broad-based excellence of the future Hall of Famer. Now, though, it appears Betts will be moving back to more familiar territory. Part of the motivation may be to help Betts stay healthy and fresh for the postseason by moving him back to the outfield. The Dodgers may also be looking to keep Miguel Rojas at short so as to provide better infield defense.

Whatever the case, Betts' bat is as potent as ever and will be a welcome presence near the top of the order, now as the No. 2 hitter behind Shohei Ohtani. At the time of his injury, Betts boasted a slash line of .304/.405/.488 (152 OPS+) with 10 home runs and nine stolen bases in 72 games. Quite justifiably, he was popping up in early National League MVP discussions.

As for the Dodgers, they enter the weekend with a record of 66-49 and an increasingly slim 2 ½-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West.