Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter, a breakout star last postseason, is not expected to play again this year, GM Chris Young announced Tuesday (via the Dallas Morning News). Carter has not played since May 26 with what the Rangers called lower back tightness. Young says Carter needs more time to rest.

Carter, 21, made his MLB debut on Sept. 8, and slashed .306/.413/.645 in 23 games to help Texas secure a wild-card berth during the final weekend of the regular season. He was a monster in the postseason, hitting .300/.417/.500 in 17 games while helping the Rangers win the first World Series title in franchise history.

Despite his September and postseason heroics last year, Carter was still rookie-eligible entering 2024. He didn't play enough in 2023. Our R.J. Anderson ranked him the No. 3 prospect in baseball this spring. Here's his write-up:

Carter, who didn't partake in many showcase circuit events as an amateur, was a relative unknown when the Rangers selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft. Initial criticism gave way to fast-and-furious mea culpas once area scouts who saw him that spring started to spread The Word. Carter has since introduced himself to the world on a national stage during the postseason. He has an excellent command over the strike zone (if anything he could stand to be more aggressive) and feel for making solid contact. He's also a speedy runner who can play all three outfield positions. The main question left about his game entails his power potential. Whatever the resolution, he's going to remain an important part of the Rangers lineup for years to come.

The Rangers have been playing Wyatt Langford, Leody Taveras, and Adolis García in the outfield from left to right. With Josh Jung returning from his broken wrist to play third base, Josh Smith has shifted to DH, though he has outfield experience too. The only position player Texas added at the deadline was backup catcher Carson Kelly.

At 52-55, the Rangers enter play Tuesday 3 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in the AL West. They're six games behind the third wild-card spot.