The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to terms with free-agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim on a two-year contract worth $29 million, ESPN reports. The contract includes an opt-out after the first year, which is notable since he's expected to miss the early part of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in late 2024.

Kim, who's going into his age-29 season, is fresh off a 2024 campaign in which he slashed .233/.330/.370 (96 OPS+) with 11 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 121 games for the San Diego Padres. Earlier this winter, CBS Sports ranked Kim as the No. 14 available free agent of the 2024-25 offseason. Here's part of what we wrote:

Talented defensive shortstops with three years of league-average offensive production are always in demand. It's always been that way, and it'll remain that way until baseball stops being played because of an uninhabitable planet or cosmic catastrophe. Kim very much checks both boxes. He's a pleasure to watch man his position, showing a particular attitude for ranging to his right. While Kim won't be confused for a dynamic offensive player anytime soon, the improvements he's made as a basestealer have helped offset his lackluster slugging capacity. He's a good player. Unfortunately, he required shoulder surgery this fall that will sideline him into next season and likely suppress his earning potential.

Over his four seasons with the Padres, Kim has a 15.3 WAR, a 103 OPS+, and significant time spent at shortstop, second base, and third base. He's also an asset on the bases. His best season to date since making the leap from Korea's top professional circuit to MLB came in 2023. That season for San Diego he enjoyed an OPS+ of 118 with 17 homers and 38 steals plus Gold Glove defense at multiple positions. All of that combined to yield a WAR of 5.8 for Kim and a bit of down-ballot MVP support.

Kim figures to serve as the Rays' regular shortstop once he's healthy, usurping Taylor Walls and delaying the arrival of top prospect Carson Williams.