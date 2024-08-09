Astros right-hander Justin Verlander will begin a minor-league rehab stint on Saturday with Houston's Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land, taking another step toward his return to the big-league rotation following a two-month absence. He last pitched on June 9 on account of neck stiffness.

Verlander, 41, compiled a 3.95 ERA (103 ERA+) and a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 starts this season. (He also missed the first few weeks of the season because of shoulder inflammation.) He is, of course, one of the most decorated active pitchers: a nine-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner, a Most Valuable Player Award recipient, and a two-time World Series champion. Those credentials are certain to earn Verlander entrance into the Hall of Fame once he decides to hang up his cleats.

Justin Verlander HOU • SP • #35 ERA 3.95 WHIP 1.21 IP 57 BB 17 K 51 View Profile

For now, though, Verlander's immediate plans are to make a pair of rehab starts before he returns to the Astros rotation. Presuming he's on a typical pitching schedule (meaning every fifth day), that would put him in line to return on or around Aug. 20. The Astros will be in the process of hosting the Boston Red Sox for three games.

The Astros have been plagued by pitcher injuries all season. Even now, they're without Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., and José Urquidy in addition to Verlander. Those absences inspired the Astros to trade for rental lefty Yusei Kikuchi at the deadline, a deal that received serious public criticism.

Entering Friday, the Astros have a 59-55 record on the year, putting them in a tie with the Seattle Mariners atop the American League West. Those squads have three games remaining, all to be played during the season's final week. As it stands, the Astros are behind in the season series 4-6, meaning they would need to sweep that final set of games in order to gain possession of the tiebreaker.