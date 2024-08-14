There have been some shocking ceremonial first pitches throughout Major League Baseball in recent years. Some have found the strike zone, while some haven't landed anywhere close.

Prior to Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians, Machine Gun Kelly had his opportunity to toss out the ceremonial first pitch at Progressive Field. Instead of attempting to throw the ball anywhere near home plate, the rapper hurled the ball into the stands.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, began in a windup as if he was going to pitch the ball towards= home plate. At the last second, he began running toward the third base line before chucking the ball into the crowd.

The 34-year-old grew up in Cleveland and was in town for the annual "MGK Day." The first 10,000 fans that showed up to Tuesday's contest received a custom 27 Club Coffee bag, which was branded from the rapper's coffee house that recently opened in Cleveland.

There have been some incredible first pitches over the years. 50 Cent and Mariah Carey had some terrifying tosses, while gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee defied gravity with their impressive throws.

Let's just say that Machine Gun Kelly now has a special place in history with this intriguing decision.