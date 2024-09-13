Tennessee Titans defensive line coach Tracy Rocker is in the midst of a busy week preparing for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets coming to town on Sunday. However, Rocker found a little time to step away from the team to watch his son, Kumar, make his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk felt Tracy Rocker needed to be there for his son on Thursday night, so the defensive line coach flew out to Seattle immediately following Titans practice yesterday. That allowed Rocker to be in the stands at T-Mobile Park as Kumar took the mound for the first time at the MLB level.

The Titans also posted a video to social media in which Jeffery Simmons and the rest of the defensive line wished Kumar luck in his first start.

Kumar, a former No. 3 overall pick out of Vanderbilt, performed well in his first major league game. He pitched four innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out seven batters. The Rangers went on to beat the Mariners, 5-4, and Matt Festa picked up the win on the mound.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, Kumar worked his way up through the Double-A and Triple-A levels to reach the Rangers this season.

As our own Dayn Perry explained in his breakdown of Rocker's debut, the Rangers rookie topped out at 97.6 mph on the radar gun, and his slider kept Seattle hitters off balance for his entire outing.