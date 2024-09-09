The Houston Astros are one of the most polarizing franchises in baseball these days. I think the Yankees will always be at the top there because even though they haven't won the World Series since 2009 -- an eternity for that spoiled fan base -- pretty much every baseball fan either loves or loathes them. There's no middle ground.

The Astros, though, certainly have a strong fan base in a relatively big market and now have tons of haters. The hate is two-fold. There's the whole trash can-banging 2017 thing. There's also the Astros making a deep playoff run every single year. Fans hate teams that have long, sustained runs of success that aren't their own. We do it in every sport. We get tired of seeing the same team there -- again, unless it's ours -- start rooting against them and before we know it, we hate that team.

The Astros have been to the ALCS for seven straight seasons, a run that includes four AL pennants and two World Series titles. Of course legions of fans hate them.

When the 2024 Astros started the season 12-24, it was amusing to see how many fans were taking great joy in it. This isn't an insult. It was legitimately entertaining.

Ding dong, the witch is dead!

Of course, the logical baseball fans out there knew just how much season was left. Sure enough, the Astros are like one of those horror movie villains who just never seem to die. They keep coming and coming.

Since those first 36 games, the Astros are an MLB-best 65-42. They've been the best team in the AL in that stretch by a whopping seven games. They just got Kyle Tucker back in the lineup, too.

Of course, recently, they aren't winning quite as consistently as it might sound. They've lost four of six and are exactly .500 in their last 20 games.

The Astros have been one of the most difficult teams to rank all season -- and this season in particular has been hell in trying to rank the upper-tier teams -- and that remains the case this week. They are maddeningly inconsistent, even when they are going well.

Come October, though, the smart money is on them becoming one of those Voorhees-like villains. It'll take absolutely everything you've got to knock them out and there will even be a few times they look dead and then spring back to life.