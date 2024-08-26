The American League Central is ready for its close-up and three teams deserve the spotlight.

In fact, three teams are tracking toward making the playoffs from a division that many people believed was the weakest in baseball heading into the season. Even the fourth-place team is hovering close to .500. Sure, there's one historically bad team that is somewhat propping up the others, but the Guardians, Royals and Twins are legitimate contenders for the American League pennant.

The Guardians have had control of this thing from nearly the start of the season. They've only trailed in the race for six days and they never trailed more than a game and a half. They haven't been out of first place since before the action started on Sunday, April 14. They grew the lead to as high as nine games, but the Twins and Royals have been so good that the Guardians just can't shake free.

That last sentence is accurate in framing the Royals and Twins as quality competitors, but we do need further context on the Guardians possibly blowing a nine-game lead. They've only been a game over .500 since the start of June. Since June 25, the Guardians have gone 24-29. Now, they banked enough of a cushion to keep them in first place, but they probably need to start playing like it's April or May in order to hold onto this lead.

Starting right now.

The Royals, who have gone 20-13 since the All-Star break behind a great rotation and a stellar MVP candidate in Bobby Witt Jr., will get SEVEN cracks at the Royals in the next 10 days. It starts with a doubleheader in Cleveland on Monday.

As I said, the AL Central is ready for its close-up.

The Twins cannot be forgotten, of course, as they'll hope that the result of those seven Royals-Guardians bouts ends up something like 4-3 Royals. They also have three games left against the Royals and four against the Guardians.

Perhaps most importantly is a point in favor of the Guardians: The Royals and Twins are both done playing the pathetic White Sox. It's possible to argue that their 12-1 record against perhaps the worst baseball team in modern history has given them quite the assist on their playoff credentials, but they also deserve kudos for taking care of business.

The Guardians have three games remaining against the White Sox and have only gone 5-5 so far against them. If they can't hold on in this divisional race, they'll want a few of those losses back.

One thing alone doesn't determine a race but instead a tapestry of events. How the three AL Central teams fared against the White Sox in addition to how they fare against each other here in the coming weeks are a major part of the collage.

And it all starts Monday in Cleveland. Let's rock.