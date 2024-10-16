The New York Mets will be wearing their black jerseys and white pants on Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Luis Severino will be the starting pitcher, and therefore he was the one that made the decision.

His explanation had nothing to do with superstition or any complicated reasoning.

"I like black," Severino said.

This will be the first NLCS game at Citi Field since 2015. The series is currently tied 1-1 as the Dodgers won Game 1 with their third consecutive shutout on Sunday in Los Angeles, but the Mets bounced back with a 7-3 victory on Monday.

According to MLB.com writer Anthony DiComo, Wednesday night will only be the second time the Mets wear black in the postseason since Game 4 of the 2000 World Series. The most recent time was during Game 1 of the 2022 Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres. That one didn't end too well for the Mets, as the Padres blew them out 7-1.

Game 3 is set for 8 p.m. ET.