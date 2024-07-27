The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed starter Ranger Suárez on the injured list on Saturday because of lower back soreness. In a corresponding move, the Phillies promoted fellow southpaw Kolby Allard from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Prior to the injury, the 2024 All-Star was set to start Sunday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.

Suárez, 28, is in the midst of a banner season. In 20 starts to date, he's amassed a 2.87 ERA (142 ERA+) and a 4.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Suárez's contributions have been worth an estimated 2.8 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

He is the latest Phillies starter to require a stint on the IL. Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull have both been shelved since June. The Phillies have, in turn, had to introduce Tyler Phillips to their rotation. (Coincidentally, he's set to make his third start for Philadelphia on Saturday.)

Allard, 26, was the 14th overall pick in the 2015 draft. Over parts of six big-league seasons, he's compiled a 6.10 ERA (75 ERA+) and a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This season in Triple-A, he's posted a 5.60 ERA and a 2.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 72 innings.

The Phillies entered Saturday with a 64-39 record on the regular season, giving them a nine-game advantage over the second-place New York Mets. The Phillies' lead is the largest in all of Major League Baseball.

It's worth remembering that MLB's trade deadline is set for Tuesday, July 30. The Phillies have already made one notable move, shipping reliever Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in exchange for outfielder Austin Hays. You can read more about that trade by clicking here.