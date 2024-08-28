Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom took another step on Tuesday toward making his first big-league appearance since April 28, 2023 -- and his first since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery. deGrom made another minor-league rehab start (his second to date), firing two perfect innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate while striking out two of the six batters he faced.

deGrom, 36, signed a five-year pact worth $185 million with the Rangers ahead of the 2023 campaign. He started six times before tearing his ulnar collateral ligament, amassing a 2.67 ERA (159 ERA+) and an 11.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Rangers were, of course, able to weather deGrom's absence en route to a World Series victory.

Alas, the Rangers don't quite seem poised to become Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. They enter Wednesday with a 60-71 record that puts them well outside of the American League playoff picture. Texas' noncompetitive state has not caused deGrom to alter his designs on returning to the rotation this year.

"You go through this process and I was fortunate enough to feel pretty good throughout the whole thing and not have any setbacks, I think it'd be more peace of mind to get out there, make a few starts, hopefully every fifth day, and then you can treat it a little bit more like a normal offseason," deGrom told MLB.com's Kennedi Landry. "I feel like if I don't get out there, I'm almost gonna feel like I'm in rehab mode for almost two years, whereas if I get out there and pitch and am able to do it and recover well, then I can prepare for the next season like I normally do."

The exact timing of deGrom's return to a big-league mound is to be determined by a few factors. Pitchers on rehab assignments are afforded a 30-day window, meaning that the Rangers can give deGrom a few more starts to build up his pitch count. (He's thrown 53 total pitches over his first two outings.) Alternatively, the Rangers having an expanded roster at their disposal throughout September could allow him to return earlier without necessitating he first stretch out to his normal length in order to validate his spot.

deGrom is one of the most accomplished active pitchers in the game. He's a two-time Cy Young Award recipient and a four-time All-Star Game honoree. He's compiled nearly 45 Wins Above Replacement for his career, according to Baseball Reference's calculations -- that despite not debuting until his age-26 season.