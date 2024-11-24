Outfielder Rico Carty, a member of the Braves Hall of Fame and one of the first Dominican-born players to play in the major leagues, has died. He was 85.

"Few players in franchise history connected with Braves fans like Rico Carty," the team said in a statement. "A fan favorite almost instantly after the club arrived in Atlanta from Milwaukee in 1966, Rico left an indelible mark on the Braves organization.

"He owns the club's first ever hit in the city of Atlanta. His .366 batting average in 1970 is the franchise's modern-era single-season record. He was a 1970 National League All-Star and a 2023 Braves Hall of Fame inductee. And the left-field seats at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium will always be known as 'Carty's Corner.'

"While his on-field accomplishments will never be forgotten, his unforgettable smile and generous nature will be sorely missed. It is with a heavy heart we send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and numerous fans around the world."

Born in San Pedro de Macoris, Carty signed his first contract with the Braves after representing the Dominican Republic in the 1959 Pan Am Games. He made his major league debut in 1963 and became a full-time player in 1964, when he authored a .330/.388/.554 line with 22 home runs as a 24-year-old. Carty finished second to Dick Allen in the NL Rookie of the Year voting that year.

From 1964-70, Carty was simply one of the best hitters in the game, slashing .322/.390/.507 and averaging 23 home runs per 162 games played. He missed the entire 1968 season with tuberculosis and the entire 1971 season with a knee injury. Carty was traded to the Texas Rangers in Oct. 1972 after sparring with team management and also several teammates, including Hank Aaron.

Carty played for three teams in 1973 (Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics) and again clashed with teammates. He eventually settled in with Cleveland from 1974-77. Carty finished his career with the Toronto Blue Jays from 1978-79 and was an excellent hitter throughout his 15-year career. He retired with a .299/.369/.464 line as well as 1,677 hits and 204 home runs.

Carty's career year came in 1970, when he earned his lone All-Star Game selection and led baseball with a .366 batting average and a .454 on-base percentage. He received MVP votes in 1969, 1970, and 1976. Carty played the majority of his career in left field, though he also saw time at first base, in right field, and even spent a few games behind the plate in 1966.

Following his playing career, Carty was involved in humanitarian missions in the Dominican Republic, including delivering clothes and supplies to those in need. He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2023 and was part of the Caribbean Baseball Hall of Fame's inaugural class in 1996.