Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani became the first player this season to notch a 30-30 season on Saturday night, swiping three bases in a 10-0 win against the Oakland Athletics (box score). He went 2 for 5 with a walk.

Ohtani now has 33 home runs (second in the majors) and 31 stolen bases (third) on the year, as well as a .309/.400/.627 slash line and a would-be career-best 187 OPS+.

Ohtani, 30, had never reached the 30-30 threshold before. He came closest in 2021, finishing four stolen bases short of the mark. This represents the 70th 30-30 season in Major League Baseball history. Notably, it's the fifth dating back to Opening Day 2023, when MLB instituted some new rules that made it easier to steal bases.

Ohtani is the fourth Dodgers player in history to accomplish the feat, joining Matt Kemp (2011) and Raúl Mondesi (1997, 1999). Additionally, he's the fourth-fastest player in MLB history to complete a 30-30 season, cinching it in the Dodgers' 111th game (and his 108th, which would tie him with Bobby Bonds for third-fastest). Former Cincinnati Reds star Eric Davis holds the record for the fastest all-time to reach 30-30, having pulled it off in 105 team games in 1987.

As it stands, Ohtani would seem to have a golden opportunity to record the sixth 40-40 season in MLB history. Injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. added his name to the group last year, joining a collection that features Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Barry Bonds (1996), and José Canseco (1988).

Several other players have a chance to crack the 30-30 club over the season's remaining two months. Three already have cleared the 20-20 mark: Francisco Lindor (22 apiece), José Ramírez (29 home runs, 20 stolen bases), and Bobby Witt Jr. (20 home runs, 25 stolen bases).