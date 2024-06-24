The 2024 College World Series Finals will conclude on Monday when the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 3 seed Texas A&M in the winner-take-all Game 3. The Aggies struck first with a 9-5 win on Saturday, while Tennessee took Game 2 by a 4-1 margin on Sunday. Both schools are looking for their first college baseball national title and it will be Zander Sechrist (5-2, 3.22 ERA) on the hill for Tennessee and Justin Lamkin (3-2, 5.00 ERA) starting for Texas A&M.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. The Volunteers are -290 favorites (risk $290 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Tennessee vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is 9.5. Before locking in any Texas A&M vs. Tennessee picks, you need to see the CWS predictions from Jacob Fetner's college baseball model.

Fetner's resampling college baseball model uses data from the past 2.5 years of college baseball

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Texas A&M and just locked in its CWS predictions. Here are the latest CWS odds and trends for Texas A&M vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M money line: Tennessee -290, Texas A&M +215

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M over/under: 9.5

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M run line: Tennessee -2.5 (+108)

UT: Tennessee's 182 home runs is the second most in NCAA history

A&M: Giving up 2.4 runs per game during the CWS

Why you should back Tennessee

Tennessee's offense is among the best in college baseball history. The Vols have 182 home runs this season, the most in program history and the second-most in NCAA history, and a team OPS of 1.020. Second baseman Christian Moore, first baseman Blake Burke, third baseman Billy Amick and outfielders Dylan Dreiling and Kavares Tears all have an OPS of higher than 1.000 and all could go in the first few rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft.

The Vols are in a great position on the mound as well with Sechrist, the regular Sunday starter, ready to go. He's 5-1 on the season and leads Tennessee's regular starters in ERA (3.22) and WHIP (1.17).

Why you should back Texas A&M

The Vols might be the top seed, but Texas A&M has perhaps been the most impressive team overall in Omaha thus far. The Aggies dominated Game 1 of this series and then led the Vols heading into the seventh on Saturday before a couple two-run homers turned the tide in that matchup. The Aggies have been elite in run prevention in Omaha, giving up just 12 total runs in five contests.

Lamkin's season-long numbers aren't as impressive as his counterpart's, but he enters this matchup red-hot, holding Florida scoreless over eight innings in two appearances against the Gators in Omaha. The Aggies also have several high-leverage relievers available for this one, including Evan Aschenbeck, who has an exceptional 0.84 WHIP this season and struck out seven Vols in 2.2 innings of scoreless work in the Game 1 win.

