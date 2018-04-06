Top Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis suspended 80 games after positive PED test result

On Friday, MLB announced that infielder Michael Chavis is among the prospects disciplined for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Chavis, who is widely regarded as the top prospect in the Red Sox's farm system, has been suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHMCT), a banned performance-enhancing substance. Chavis was on the roster of the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Pursuant to the news, Chavis released the following statement, in which he denies knowingly ingesting DHMCT:

Please see my personal statement on today's news... pic.twitter.com/LihaObpzOf — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 6, 2018

Chavis, 22, was a first-round pick in in 2014. Across parts of four minor-league seasons, he owns a slash line of .251/.317/.455 with 56 home runs in 355 games. Per MLB.com, Chavis entered the 2018 season as the No. 1 Red Sox prospect and the No. 79 prospect overall.

This suspension, obviously, will cost Chavis valuable development time -- more than half the minor-league season. Given that he was set to start 2018 at the Double-A level, it was possible he would have reached Boston at some point in 2018. Now, that seems highly unlikely.