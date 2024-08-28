Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes were the two best players on the national-championship winner in the 2023 College World Series: LSU. Skenes was taken first overall in the draft, debuted less than a year later in the majors, started the All-Star Game and already looks the part of an ace on the mound. Crews has obviously been overshadowed, but he's also had a quick ascent.

The center fielder was selected second overall in the draft, debuted in the majors on Monday and Wednesday went deep for the first time.

That was 105.4 mph off the bat and traveled 399 feet, per Statcast. It wasn't a cheap homer by any stretch, as it would've been gone in all 30 ballparks.

Through that at-bat, Crews started his MLB career 3 for 8 (.375) with a double and home run. Quite a start.

Crews, 22, hit .426/.567/.713 with 18 homers in 71 games in his last year at LSU. In 49 Triple-A games this season before his promotion, he hit .265/.340/.455 with 10 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 30 RBI, 34 runs and 10 steals.

Along with lefty-swinging left fielder James Wood -- who is in the midst of a great rookie season -- the Nationals will have a bit over a month to show off their future cornerstones in the outfield here in 2024. Heading into the 2024 season, CBS Sports prospect guru R.J. Anderson ranked Crews as the fifth-best prospect in baseball while Wood was sixth.