World Series score: Live updates as Dodgers try again to beat Yankees, clinch first title since 2020

The 2024 World Series will continue on Wednesday night with Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. The Yankees avoided a sweep in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, winning an 11-4 boat race that saw their offense come to life for the first time in the series. Nevertheless, the Yankees will have to win again on Wednesday to prolong the series and force a return to Los Angeles for Games 6 and (should it prove necessary) 7.

No team in MLB history has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win the World Series. For that matter, no team in such conditions has even forced a Game 6.

The Yankees will start ace Gerrit Cole while the Dodgers counter with Jack Flaherty in a rematch of Game 1. Cole held the Dodgers to one run on four hits while punching out four batters across six innings of work. Flaherty, for his part, surrendered two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out six.

