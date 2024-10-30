After looking alive for the first time all series during Game 4 Wednesday, the Yankees are going with a "why mess with what worked?" lineup Wednesday. For more on what, exactly, did work, here's our Mike Axisa on the bottom of the order.
World Series score: Live updates as Dodgers try again to beat Yankees, clinch first title since 2020
The Yankees, meanwhile, are trying to make history by forcing a Game 6
The 2024 World Series will continue on Wednesday night with Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. The Yankees avoided a sweep in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, winning an 11-4 boat race that saw their offense come to life for the first time in the series. Nevertheless, the Yankees will have to win again on Wednesday to prolong the series and force a return to Los Angeles for Games 6 and (should it prove necessary) 7.
No team in MLB history has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win the World Series. For that matter, no team in such conditions has even forced a Game 6.
The Yankees will start ace Gerrit Cole while the Dodgers counter with Jack Flaherty in a rematch of Game 1. Cole held the Dodgers to one run on four hits while punching out four batters across six innings of work. Flaherty, for his part, surrendered two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out six.
Below, CBS Sports will provide live analysis throughout Game 5.
The Dodgers looks almost the same but the bottom of the lineup has had some alterations
Shohei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts RF
Freddie Freeman 1B
Teoscar Hernández LF
Max Muncy 3B
Kiké Hernández CF
Tommy Edman SS
Will Smith C
Gavin Lux 2B
Jack Flaherty P
Yankees run it back with same lineup from Game 4 blowout win
Gleyber Torres 2B
Juan Soto RF
Aaron Judge CF
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 3B
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Anthony Rizzo 1B
Anthony Volpe SS
Austin Wells C
Alex Verdugo LF
Gerrit Cole P
-
2:06
Dodgers React To Mookie's Fan Interaction
-
1:52
Volpe's Grand Slam Helps Yankees Force A Game 5
-
8:19
Yankees Avoid Sweep, Force Game 5 With Dodgers
-
4:45
On-Site Reaction: Yankees Avoid WS Sweep At Home
-
4:47
World Series Highlights: Dodgers at Yankees - Game 4 (10/29)
-
2:28
World Series Sound Off: Best Bites From Game 4
-
6:24
Yankees' Offense Surges To Stave Off Elimination In The Bronx
-
1:10
Mindset Of Aaron Judge Heading Into Game 5
-
1:32
Mookie Betts Battles Bronx Fan In First Inning Of Game 4
-
4:18
World Series Lookahead: Dodgers at Yankees - Game 5
-
1:42
Highlights: Yankees' Bats Explode With Backs Against The Wall
-
0:23
This Just In: White Sox To Name Will Venable As New Manager
-
1:36
Dodgers On Cusp Of Winning World Series
-
7:14
Dodgers 1 Win Away From 8th World Series Title
-
5:05
World Series Highlights: Dodgers at Yankees - Game 3 (10/28)
-
6:35
Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge and Dave Roberts Sound Off Following Game 3
-
0:51
Highlights: Freddie Freeman's third World Series homer pushes him toward MVP
-
3:50
Dodgers Take Game 3 In The Bronx, 1 Win Away From WS Title
-
1:46
Legacy Impact Of Freddie Freeman's Monster World Series
-
2:28
Walker Buehler Shoves In Game 3 When It Matters Most