Yankees advance to World Series: New York eliminates Guardians in ALCS to win first pennant since 2009

Juan Soto's extra-innings home run won Game 5 for the Yankees

The New York Yankees are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2009 thanks in large measure to a 10-inning home run from Juan Soto. 

The Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night and with the win claimed the series by a count of 4-1. The Yankees have now won 41 pennants, the most by any franchise. 

Tied 2-2 in the top of the 10th inning, Soto came up with two outs and two on. On the seventh pitch of his at-bat against Hunter Gaddis, Soto got the high fastball he so often hunts for, and he put a pennant-winning swing on it: 

That gave the Yankees a three-run lead, and Luke Weaver worked the bottom half to secure the save and send the Yankees to the World Series to face either the New York Mets or the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

For a time, though, it seemed the Guardians would prevail in the elimination contest and send the series back to Bronx for a Game 6. Cleveland led 2-0 in the sixth, and Guardians starter Tanner Bibee was on the cusp of getting out of a jam. He'd just induced a double play off the bat of Aaron Judge. As the potential tying run, Stanton worked the count full against Bibee and then did this to a misplaced changeup: 

It was a game-tying, 446-foot blast that left the bat at 117.5 mph. It was Stanton's fifth home run of the 2024 postseason and fourth of the ALCS. It was also his 16th career postseason home run in just 36 games, all with the Yankees. Also of note is that Stanton's homer chased Bibee from the game and turned it over to the overworked Cleveland bullpen. Speaking of which, Gaddis was making his fourth appearance of the series and eighth of the postseason when he allowed the game-changing homer to Soto. Soto, coincidentally, secured the final out of the series in right field.

Now for some takeaways as the Yankees will try to win it all for the first time in 15 years and for the 28th time in franchise history. 

The Yankees will get plenty of rest before the World Series

This year, MLB employed flex scheduling for the World Series for the first time. Had the ALCS and NLCS both been decided in no more than five games, then Game 1 of the World Series would have been on Oct. 22. The Yankees indeed wrapped up the pennant in five games, but the Mets and Dodgers will play Game 6 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. That means Game 1 of the World Series will instead be on Oct. 25 (with a potential Game 7 being scheduled for Nov. 2). In turn, that works out to five days off for the Yankees and at least one more than the Dodgers if they wrap up the NLCS in Game 6. After a six-month regular season and a heap of max-effort, high-intensity October baseball, more rest is always welcome, and the Yanks have plenty of it on the way. 

The Fall Classic is going to be a large-market clash with compelling storylines no matter what happens in the NLCS

Any World Series is compelling because it's, well, the World Series. The reality, though, is that large-market franchises, especially flagship ones, get more attention and draw more eyeballs. That will be the case with the 2024 World Series no matter who prevails out in Los Angeles. If it's the Yankees and Dodgers, then it's a clash of MLB's colossi, the two most vaunted franchises in the sport who have met in the World Series 11 times dating back to 1941 (but not since 1981).

And if it's the Mets? It's a crosstown clash between big brother and little brother with all the hostilities and assumptions baked into such a pairing. It's happened before, back in 2000, and it's something that seemed unthinkable not all that long ago. The Mets, though, crafted a series of miracles that makes a World Series matchup with the Yankees tantalizingly near at hand. No matter how NLCS Game 6 and maybe NLCS Game 7 unfurl, the 2024 World Series is going to be appointment viewing. 

Cleveland's title drought lives for another year

Five teams have never won the World Series – the Padres, Brewers, Rockies, Rays, and Mariners. The Guardians, though, have the longest title drought in MLB, as their last World Series triumph predates the existence of all those five clubs. Not since 1948 has Cleveland won the World Series. They came agonizingly close in 2016, you'll recall, but instead the Cubs wound up barging back in Game 7 and winning their first title since 1908. Cleveland had another close call in 1997, but that World Series against the Marlins occasioned another extra-innings loss in Game 7. Unfortunately for the Guardians and their fans, the drought is now 76 years and counting.

Updates
(84)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Yankees 5, Guardians 2 in 10 innings: NY wins the pennant

The Yankees acquired Juan Soto for moments like this. In the tenth inning of ALCS Game 5, Juan Soto hit a titanic go-ahead three-run homer run to put New York ahead and eventually give them their first pennant since 2009.

Earlier in the game, Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a game-tying two-run homer, his fourth homer of the ALCS. That very well might win him ALCS MVP. 

Luke Weaver, who blew the save in Game 3, tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to send the game to extras, then finished off the win with a scoreless tenth. He shook it off and bounced back wonderfully.

The Guardians are going home and the Yankees will play either the Dodgers or Mets in the World Series. The Dodgers have a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Sunday. 

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:45 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ramírez flies out to center on the first pitch. It's up to Lane Thomas.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:43 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kyle Mazardo pokes a single through the left side of the infield. The tying run is on deck. José Ramírez is up with one out.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:43 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steven Kwan grounds out to second. The Yankees are two outs away from the pennant.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:41 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

To the bottom of the tenth

It's 5-2 Yankees. I believe Weaver is staying in.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:38 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Soto goes deep

Oh my goodness. Juan Soto with a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the tenth. It's 5-2 Yankees.

Soto fouled away four straight two-strike pitches before going deep. My goodness what a moment. Superstar player doing superstar things. The Yankees still have three outs to get.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:35 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Gaddis strikes out Torres on a check swing that could have gone either way. Soto is up with two on and two outs.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:32 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Oh boy. Verdugo hit a potential double play ball, but Rocchio dropped the flip at second base. The Guardians get no outs. The Yankees have runners on first and second with one out for the top of the lineup.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:28 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Austin Wells works a one-out walk.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:27 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Yankees have lost their last six postseason extra innings games. That dates back to Game 3 of the 2012 ALDS against the Orioles.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:23 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Hunter Gaddis coming in for Cleveland. Clase's done after one inning.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:22 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

To extra innings we go

It's still 2-2. Luke Weaver with a 1-2-3 ninth inning on 15 pitches. We might see him next inning too. Volpe, Wells, and Verdugo coming up.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:21 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Either the Guardians will walk it off to keep their season alive, or the Yankees will clinch the pennant in extra innings. Fun!

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:15 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Luke Weaver coming in for the Yankees. Bo Naylor, Andrés Giménez, and Brayan Rocchio coming up.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:12 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jazz ran, but Oswaldo Cabrera grounded out on the first pitch. Right to Rocchio covering at second base. It's 2-2 going to the bottom of the ninth.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:12 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chisholm surely looking for any opportunity to steal second. 

Dayn Perry
October 20, 2024, 3:11 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chisholm singles with two outs in the ninth. Gotta figure he's going to try to steal here. Nothing to lose.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:10 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Huge outing for Cousins on a night when the Yanks are light on high-leverage guys. 

Dayn Perry
October 20, 2024, 3:03 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Emmanuel Clase coming in to face Judge, Stanton, and Chisholm with the score tied 2-2 in the ninth. The Yankees have gotten to him for multiple runs each of the last two days.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:03 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Five batters, four strikeouts, one walk for Jake Cousins. Two true outcomes.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:02 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

This one brings Game 3 hero Jhonkensy Noel to the plate with two outs in the eighth. Still a 2-2 game here.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 3:01 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:01 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

A second walk!

Kate Feldman
October 20, 2024, 3:00 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 11:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Heck of a pitch by Cousins to punch out Thomas. 

Dayn Perry
October 20, 2024, 2:57 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 10:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Three batters, three strikeouts for Kirk Cousins' cousin Jake Cousins.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 2:56 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 10:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jake Cousins is still in for the Yankees, who don't have Clay Holmes or Tommy Kahnle available tonight given their recent workloads.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 2:51 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 10:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cleveland has the 3-4-5 hitters coming up this inning. Emmanuel Clase is up in the bullpen. Still tied 2-2.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 2:50 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 10:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tim Herrin goes 1-2-3 in the eighth inning.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 2:48 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 10:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

2-2 through seven innings

We're heading to the eighth. Shaping up to be a great finish one way or the other. Alex Verdugo, Gleyber Torres, and Juan Soto are due up for the Yankees. Two guys need to get on to bring Stanton to the plate.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 2:41 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 10:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Another leadoff walk for the Guards. Brayan Rocchio got a few favorable calls there ... and then Steven Kwan banged into a double play. That's four straight half innings with a double play.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 2:36 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 10:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Three straight innings with double plays for Guards' pitching.

Mike Axisa
October 20, 2024, 2:27 AM
Oct. 19, 2024, 10:27 pm EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    5:07

    ALCS Highlights: Yankees at Guardians - Game 4 (10/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    ALCS Sound Off: Best Bites From Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    ALCS Game 5 Lookahead: Guardians at Yankees

  • Image thumbnail
    6:43

    Yankees Outlast Guardians In Wild Game 4 Clash

  • Image thumbnail
    3:41

    NLCS Highlights: Dodgers at Mets - Game 5 (10/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    OMG: Mets BRING THE BOOM To Force Game 6!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    NLCS Sound Off: Best Bites From Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    6:18

    Mets Bats Come Alive In Game 5 To Extend Series Back To LA

  • Image thumbnail
    8:36

    NLCS Game 6 Lookahead: Dodgers Outlook As Series Shifts Back Home

  • Image thumbnail
    0:12

    NLCS Game 6 Lookahead: Mets at Dodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    Dodgers Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    What's Next For Mets If They Lose Game 5?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:02

    Yankees-Guardians Game 4 Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    6:12

    Dodgers Rout Mets For 2nd Straight Night, Lead Series 3-1

  • Image thumbnail
    6:13

    Guardians Walk It Off Against Yankees, Trail 2-1 In ALCS

  • Image thumbnail
    10:21

    NLCS Highlights: Dodgers at Mets - Game 4 (10/17)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Dodgers, Mets Sound Off Following Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    7:20

    Dodgers Demolish Mets In Game 4 Win, Take 3-1 Series Lead Back Home

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Yankees, Guardians Set For Pivotal Game 4 On Friday

  • Image thumbnail
    5:36

    ALCS Highlights: Yankees at Guardians - Game 3 (10/17)

See All MLB Videos