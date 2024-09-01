Earlier this week, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team hadn't decided yet whether or not outfielder Jasson Domínguez would be among their September callups. On Sunday, the Yankees provided an answer by adding four players to their active roster -- none of them being Domínguez.

Rather, the Yankees activated first baseman Anthony Rizzo and recalled outfielder Duke Ellis and right-handers Ron Marinaccio and Scott Effross. The Yankees designated lefty Josh Maciejewski for assignment to clear a space on the 40-player roster for Rizzo, who had been on the 60-day injured list on account of a fractured arm.

Do note the Yankees had the two additional roster slots created by the Sept. 1 roster expansion period, as well as two spots they opened up on Saturday by optioning right-hander Will Warren and first baseman/catcher Ben Rice to Triple-A.

Domínguez, 21, missed the onset of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He's since missed additional time because of an oblique injury. In 51 minor-league games, he's hit .313/.370/.500 with nine home runs and 15 stolen bases. Nevertheless, Domínguez has appeared in just one MLB contest this year: with that being the Little League Classic against the Detroit Tigers as the team's designated 27th player.

Back in early August, general manager Brian Cashman said the following about Domínguez's role with the Yankees:

"He's healthy. Ultimately the injuries this year prevented him from getting much of a bulk of performance. He's definitely sitting there waiting in the wings if need be, playing mostly in centerfield -- I think we're going to get him over in left. He's done multiple positions in his career. He's just waiting in the wings. Hungry and waiting to see if he gets his chance. It's nice to know he's available to us if need be. There's currently no lane for us to bring him. It's nice to know he's there. He's just knocking rust off and waiting for his opportunity if it comes."

It appears the Yankees will continue to rely upon veteran outfielder Alex Verdugo despite a career-worst showing at the plate. Verdugo entered Sunday hitting .232/.292/.360 (82 OPS+) with 11 home runs and a stolen base.

As MLB.com's Bryan Hoch pointed out earlier this week, Domínguez's rookie eligibility may be an incentive for the Yankees to keep him in the minors. That way, if he wins the Rookie of the Year Award next season, the Yankees will gain a draft pick in return. The Yankees themselves have not confirmed if that's part of their calculus.

New York will wrap up a series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The Yankees will enter with a 1.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.