The Los Angeles Dodgers look for the sweep when they take on the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series on Tuesday night. Los Angeles earned a 4-2 win on Monday night to take a 3-0 series lead. The Dodgers (98-64), who won the National League West, are looking to win their eighth world championship and first since 2020, when they defeated Tampa Bay in six games. The Yankees (94-68), first in the American League East, are looking to win their 28th title and first since 2009.

First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. New York holds a 48-43 series lead, but Los Angeles has won five of the last six meetings. New York is a -146 favorite on the money line (risk $146 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Dodgers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Dodgers vs. Yankees money line: New York -146, Los Angeles +123

Dodgers vs. Yankees over/under: 8.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5 (+136)

LAD: The Dodgers have covered the run line in 32 of their last 51 games (+16.50 units)

NYY: The Yankees have hit the game total over in 72 of their last 127 games (+16.45 units)

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send right-hander Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA) to the mound. He is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in the 2024 MLB playoffs. In Game 4 of the ALCS, he pitched four innings of an 8-6 Yankees victory. He allowed three hits, two earned runs and three walks, while striking out three. Gil faced the Dodgers in the regular season, picking up a no-decision. In 5.2 innings of work, he allowed five hits, three runs -- all earned -- and one walk with five strikeouts.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is among New York's top hitters in the series. He is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, and was 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's loss to the Dodgers. In 12 postseason games, he is hitting .298 with three doubles, six homers, 14 RBI and seven runs scored. In 16 career games against Los Angeles, Stanton has seven doubles, five homers and 16 RBI.

Why you should back the Dodgers

With just three healthy starters, all not on full rest, the Dodgers are expected turn to another bullpen game, with the opener to be announced. To help out their pitching staff, the team will look for its offense to carry the load. Among those expected to step up are first baseman Freddie Freeman. He is 4-for-12 in the series with one triple, three homers, seven RBI and three runs scored. In 147 regular-season games, Freeman had 35 doubles, two triples, 22 homers, 89 RBI and 81 runs scored.

Also helping power the offense is shortstop Mookie Betts. He is 3-for-11 in the series, including a 2-for-4 performance with one run scored in a 4-2 win in Game 2. During the regular season, Betts played in 116 games, hitting .289 with 24 doubles, five triples, 19 homers and 75 runs scored. He has always hit the Yankees hard. In 75 career games against New York, he is batting .280 with 29 doubles, two triples, 15 homers and 59 RBI.

How to make Dodgers vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 9.4 combined runs.



So who wins Dodgers vs. Yankees, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-18 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.