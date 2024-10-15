Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates, highlights from ALCS Game 2 with Gerrit Cole on the mound

The ALCS continues Tuesday with Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won Game 1 and are three wins away from their first pennant since 2009. Historically, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 84% of the time. New York has a chance to really take control of the ALCS on Tuesday.

Each club will start its ace in Game 2: Tanner Bibee for the Guardians and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees. Bibee did not complete five innings in either of his two ALDS starts against the Tigers, though that had more to do with Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt hurrying to go to his elite bullpen than Bibee pitching poorly. He allowed only two runs in 8 2/3 innings in the ALDS. Cole allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in the ALDS clincher five days ago.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 2. You can follow all the action below.

