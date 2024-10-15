Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates, highlights from ALCS Game 2 with Gerrit Cole on the mound

The Yankees are looking to take a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday night

The ALCS continues Tuesday with Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won Game 1 and are three wins away from their first pennant since 2009. Historically, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 84% of the time. New York has a chance to really take control of the ALCS on Tuesday.

Each club will start its ace in Game 2: Tanner Bibee for the Guardians and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees. Bibee did not complete five innings in either of his two ALDS starts against the Tigers, though that had more to do with Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt hurrying to go to his elite bullpen than Bibee pitching poorly. He allowed only two runs in 8 2/3 innings in the ALDS. Cole allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in the ALDS clincher five days ago.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 2. You can follow all the action below.

Josh Naylor with a single to begin the second.

 
Yankees will have to settle for one run. They're up 1-0 after an inning.

 
The Yankees still haven't gotten the really hit this postseason, that two or three-run double that really puts a dent in the scoreboard, but everytime you look up, the pitcher has thrown 25-30 pitches in the inning. Bibee's about to throw his 27th here.

Mike Axisa
October 16, 2024, 12:00 AM
Oct. 15, 2024, 8:00 pm EDT
 
Yankees take 1-0 lead on error

Aaron Judge had a first-and-third with no-out situation. He got a run across, albeit in an unorthodox way. Judge hit a mile-high pop-up that Cleveland shortstop Bryan Rocchio could not handle. Take a look:

Not only did Gleyber Torres, the runner on third, score to put New York up 1-0. But Juan Soto (originally on first base) advanced to second and Judge reached. The Yankees now have the potential to tack on more against Tanner Bibee.

 
Judge is up with runners on the corners.

 
For the fifth time in six postseason games, Gleyber Torres reaches base to start the first inning.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 11:48 PM
Oct. 15, 2024, 7:48 pm EDT
 
Cole with a 1-2-3 first inning

Pop up, strikeout, fly out. He threw 14 pitches. Now it's Tanner Bibee's turn.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 11:44 PM
Oct. 15, 2024, 7:44 pm EDT
 
Manzardo came over in the Aaron Civale trade, which many thoughtlessly praised the Rays for (b/c every Rays trade must be amazing). Civale finished this year with the Brewers after a 5.17 ERA in 27 Rays starts. 

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 11:43 PM
Oct. 15, 2024, 7:43 pm EDT
 
Manzardo was pretty good after coming back up from the minors late in the season.

 
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has the full facemask going in 50-degree weather.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 11:39 PM
Oct. 15, 2024, 7:39 pm EDT
 
Historically, you're looking at less than an 18% shot at winning the series if you fall behind 2-0. It's not a must-win -- there's at least two more games no matter what. But it's a prefer-to-win game.

 
I wouldn't say the winner of this game takes the series, but I do think the Guardians can't win the series without taking it. My rationale is they need to lean so hard on their big four relievers for most wins in the playoffs and with their three home games coming on three straight days, it's gonna be awfully tough to win all three with that strategy.

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 11:34 PM
Oct. 15, 2024, 7:34 pm EDT
 
CC Sabathia last night, Nick Swisher tonight. The Yankees are bringing in all the Cleveland baseball legends to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. this series.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 11:32 PM
Oct. 15, 2024, 7:32 pm EDT
 
Yankees fans are prepared to spend Hal Steinbrenner's money on Juan Soto

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 11:28 PM
Oct. 15, 2024, 7:28 pm EDT
 
Welcome to Game 2

First pitch is about 10 minutes away. Tanner Bibee vs. Gerrit Cole in a battle of aces. The Yankees are looking to take a 2-0 series lead. The Guardians want to knot it up 1-1 and turn a best-of-seven into a best-of-five.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 11:27 PM
Oct. 15, 2024, 7:27 pm EDT
 
How the Yankees will line up tonight

 
How Cleveland will line up tonight

