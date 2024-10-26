UFC 308 live results, updates -- Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway: Highlights, fight card, prelims, start time
The promotion is back in Abu Dhabi with a massive featherweight title fight atop the marquee
An epic title clash is set for Saturday night in Abu Dhabi when UFC 308 lands inside the Etihad Arena. The promotion makes its annual trip to the United Arab Emirates with arguably the best matchup on paper it can produce at present when featherweight king Ilia Topuria takes on former titleholder Max Holloway in the main event.
Topuria promises to stand in the center of the Octagon, point to the mat and throw down to usurp Holloway's iconic gesture. But for all the pageantry, Topuria vs. Holloway is one of the best fights any combat sports promotion can book. Topuria could become a modern-day legend killer by defeating Alexander Volkanovski and Holloway in succession, two of the three featherweight GOATs with Jose Aldo. Holloway could strengthen his case as the all-time best 145er by winning the UFC title a second time.
Beyond the main event is a loaded undercard filled with some of the top talents of the region and that side of the world. Look no further than the co-main event where a new title challenger could emerge after Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker collide. Chimaev, long considered a future star and champion, finally gets his chance to shine after multiple illnesses and injuries have slowed his progress. Chimaev exploded onto the scene in 2020 with activity, including two stoppage wins in 10 days. However, he's fought just three times since April 2022. He faces a former champion in Whittaker who just continues to go about his business in workman-like fashion. Whittaker is 3-1 since losing his rematch with Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in 2022.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 308 below. The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 10 a.m. ET.
UFC 308 card, results
- Ilia Topuria (c) vs. Max Holloway, featherweight title
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker, middleweights
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweights
- Lerone Murphy def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan via second-round knockout (punch)
- Ibo Aslan def. Rafael Cerqueira via first-round TKO (punches)
- Geoff Neal def. Rafael dos Anjos via first-round TKO (injury)
- Mateusz Rebecki def. Myktybek Orolbai via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Abus Magomedov def. Brunno Ferreira via third-round submission (arm triangle choke)
- Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Chris Barnett via first-round TKO (punches)
- Farid Basharat def Victor Hugo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28
- Ismail Naurdiev def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Carlos Leal by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige -- Round 3: Ige applies pressure early but walks into a grappling exchange. Ige avoids getting taken down and just slides away from a knee to the head. Ige partially blocks a head kick and sprawls on a takedown. A wild scramble ensues with Ige settling into the top position. Ige locks down Murphy in half-guard. Murphy attempts to reverse position but his commitment to a toe hold allows Ige to return to a superior position. Murphy throws up a loose triangle but Ige postures up. Ige takes the back in a transition with two minutes left. Murphy hand walks to an upright position as Ige presses into him. Murphy turns Ige and lands a takedown. Murphy with some nice ground strikes but is warned repeatedly for illegal blows to the back of the head. Murphy now with a front headlock. Murphy attempts a D'arce choke but Ige quickly rolls out. Ige reverses position, hits a standing knee to the head. Murphy escapes and they throw down to end the round! Elbows, flying knees and spinning kicks. Both men take the shots well. It was a razor-thin Round 3. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Murphy (29-28 Murphy overall).
Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige -- Round 2: Lots of movement from both athletes. Murphy continues to operate from the outside. Ige occasionally blitzes forwards but isn't landing clean. Murphy continues to add tallies to his strike total. Murphy surprises Ige with a takedown by the fence and immediately slides into the mount. Murphy doesn't do much with the takedown but he's well ahead on the striking. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Murphy (19-19 overall).
Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige -- Round 1: Murphy doing a good job of controlling the range. He's pressuring Ige and sliding away from oncoming strikes. Murphy with multiple stiff jabs that bloody the bridge of Ige's nose. Ige lands a nice left hook over the guard. A nice spinning back kick to the body by Murphy. Ige ducks a left hook and responds with one of his own! Murphy is down! Ige blitzes Murphy who is struggling to survive. Murphy hits a desperation takedown and the round ends on the ground. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Ige.
Featherweight strikers are up next. Lerone Murphy returns after his Fight of the Night unanimous decision win against Edson Barboza. Ige is coming off a competitive loss to top contender Diego Lopes, a fight Ige took on hours' notice after Brian Ortega fell ill at UFC 303.
Official result: Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan via second-round knockout (spinning backfist): Magomedov is doing a good job of circling instead of backing up to the fence. Magomedov throwing a lot of jabs. Petrosyan throws a low kick high that hits the groin. The referee warns Petrosyan the fight resumes after a brief pause. Magomedov continues to dial up the pressure with his strikes. Magomedov hits a marvelous double-spinning backfist that drops Magomedov on his face! Magomedov hit the spinning back fist on one side before immediately reversing into a spinning back fist on the other side! Petrosyan isn't out cold but he kneeled over looking at the mat. Magomedov walks off as the referee waves off the fight. Post-fight, Magomdov called out former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya
Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan -- Round 1: Petrosyan immediately applies forward pressure. Magomedov keeps him back with side kicks. They throw parallel crosses with Magomedov's landing cleaner. Petrosyan appears to daze Magomedov with a punch but can't build off it. Petrosyan with frequent leg kicks to both sides. Petrosyan's forward pressure continues to limit Magomedov's offense. Shara Bullet looks more comfortable in the final minute. Magomedov is flowing freely, checking kicks and sliding out of range. A sidekick to the body pushes Petrosyan over. A nice spinning back fist lands for Magomedov before the bell. Petrosyan took the lead for most of the round but momentum is trending in Magomedov's direction. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Petrosyan.
The UFC 308 PPV main card is live! We kick things off with Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan at middleweight. We'll have round-by-round play-by-play from here out.
Official result: Ibo Aslan def. Rafael Cerqueira via first-round TKO. Aslan made short work of his opponent. The Turkish fighter dazed Cerquiera with a stiff jab before pouring on the pressure. Aslan cracked the previously undefeated Cerqueira with a hard left hook, followed by an endless barrage of lefts and rights. Cerquiera covered up as best as he could but referee Marc Goddard intervened after his legs buckled repeatedly.
Tonight's final prelims fight is Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira.
Official result: Geoff Neal def. Rafael dos Anjos via first-round TKO (injury). Neal looked impressive for as long as the fight lasted. Neal dropped the former UFC lightweight champion with a left cross in Round 1. Neal followed dos Anjos to the ground but stood up after testing the waters. Neal scored an effortless takedown before inviting dos Anjos back to his feet. Neal partially landed a punch as dos Anjos dropped back clutching his knee. Dos Anjos told the referee he could not continue, drawing a referee stoppage due to injury. On his 40th birthday, dos Anjos limped to the back while Neal's hand was raised.
The penultimate preliminary fight is next. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos fight fellow ranked welterweight Geoff Neal.
