UFC 308 live results, updates -- Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway: Highlights, fight card, prelims, start time

An epic title clash is set for Saturday night in Abu Dhabi when UFC 308 lands inside the Etihad Arena. The promotion makes its annual trip to the United Arab Emirates with arguably the best matchup on paper it can produce at present when featherweight king Ilia Topuria takes on former titleholder Max Holloway in the main event.

Topuria promises to stand in the center of the Octagon, point to the mat and throw down to usurp Holloway's iconic gesture. But for all the pageantry, Topuria vs. Holloway is one of the best fights any combat sports promotion can book. Topuria could become a modern-day legend killer by defeating Alexander Volkanovski and Holloway in succession, two of the three featherweight GOATs with Jose Aldo. Holloway could strengthen his case as the all-time best 145er by winning the UFC title a second time.

Beyond the main event is a loaded undercard filled with some of the top talents of the region and that side of the world. Look no further than the co-main event where a new title challenger could emerge after Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker collide. Chimaev, long considered a future star and champion, finally gets his chance to shine after multiple illnesses and injuries have slowed his progress. Chimaev exploded onto the scene in 2020 with activity, including two stoppage wins in 10 days. However, he's fought just three times since April 2022. He faces a former champion in Whittaker who just continues to go about his business in workman-like fashion. Whittaker is 3-1 since losing his rematch with Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in 2022.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 308 below. The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 10 a.m. ET.

UFC 308 card, results