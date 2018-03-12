MIN
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards won't have point guard John Wall when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. They do at least know he is getting closer to returning.

Wall, recovering from left knee surgery, took part in a pre-practice workout with Wizards starters on Monday, according to The Washington Post. It was Wall's first session with teammates since his Jan. 31 surgery.

"He looked good. A little winded, but that was expected," coach Scott Brooks told the Post about the workout, which lasted 30-35 minutes. "This was just the next step to get him on the court, some five-on-zero stuff, to get him on the court with other players.

"Not sure how many more days will this be before he goes to contact, it's definitely progressing in that direction. Just taking it day by day now."

After Tuesday, Washington (38-29 and fifth in the Eastern Conference) has games Wednesday and Saturday this week, though Wall is not expected to play.

The Wizards, 5-5 in their last 10 games, are coming off a 129-102 loss Sunday at Miami. The Heat pulled away with a 43-28 third quarter. Playing the second of back-to-backs, the Wizards surrendered 76 points in the paint, their highest total of the season.

"We didn't give any resistance," Brooks told the Post. "They were just putting their heads down and attacking us, and we had no protection at the rim. They outplayed us. There is no way around it."

Reserve Jodie Meeks led Washington with 23 points and Bradley Beal finished with 14.

The Timberwolves played Sunday as well and their experience was at the other end of the spectrum.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 16 rebounds as the Timberwolves snapped a season-high three-game losing streak with a 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors, who were without star Stephen Curry.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the Timberwolves, who are looking to snap a 13-year playoff drought.

Towns and Wiggins combined to score 54 points on 22-of-40 shooting as the Timberwolves continue their playoff quest without All-Star guard Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from knee surgery.

"This is a great opportunity for everyone on the team, certainly for those two," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "Whenever a guy like Jimmy goes out, it's an opportunity to get experience in different situations.

"We have good veterans on the team, but this is a good opportunity for them to step up and lead. We don't want leadership to fall on any one person and that includes when Jimmy is here."

The Timberwolves have three days off after Tuesday's game, but then it is three games in four days -- a road game at San Antonio and home games against Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers.

"This is big for us," Wiggins told the Star-Tribune of Sunday's win. "This is one of the best teams in the league, if not the best. If we can play well against them and win, we can do it against anybody."

The Wizards won the teams' first meeting of the season, 92-89 in Minneapolis in late November. Washington, minus Wall, got 22 points from Otto Porter Jr. and 16 from Kelly Oubre Jr. Towns led six Bucks in double figures with 20 points.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
B. Beal
3 SG
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
54.5 Field Goal % 46.0
54.5 Three Point % 46.0
85.4 Free Throw % 79.4
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 39-29 109.7 PPG 42 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Wizards 38-29 107.2 PPG 43 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 20.5 PPG 12.2 RPG 2.4 APG 54.5 FG%
B. Beal SG 23.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.6 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
J. Butler
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
T. Gibson
J. Crawford
N. Bjelica
G. Dieng
T. Jones
D. Rose
A. Brooks
M. Georges-Hunt
C. Aldrich
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 56 37.1 22.2 5.4 5.0 1.9 0.4 1.8 47.3 35.6 86.5 1.3 4.1
K. Towns 68 35.1 20.5 12.2 2.4 0.8 1.4 1.9 54.5 41.4 85.4 2.9 9.3
A. Wiggins 68 36.2 17.9 4.2 1.8 1.1 0.6 1.8 44.1 32.8 63.6 1.0 3.2
J. Teague 57 33.1 13.6 3.1 7.0 1.5 0.3 2.6 44.5 37.6 81.8 0.4 2.7
T. Gibson 68 33.6 12.5 7.2 1.3 0.8 0.7 1.1 58.2 21.9 76.8 2.4 4.8
J. Crawford 66 19.6 10.2 1.1 2.3 0.5 0.1 1.1 41.7 33.5 89.5 0.2 0.9
N. Bjelica 53 18.2 6.6 3.8 1.1 0.7 0.2 0.7 49.1 43.9 83.8 0.7 3.1
G. Dieng 65 17.5 6.0 4.6 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.8 47.5 27.1 76.9 1.3 3.3
T. Jones 68 17.9 5.0 1.7 2.7 1.1 0.1 0.7 46.6 35.0 90.0 0.2 1.5
D. Rose 1 7.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 20.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
A. Brooks 29 5.5 1.9 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 43.1 33.3 66.7 0.2 0.3
M. Georges-Hunt 38 5.3 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 40.5 21.4 50.0 0.2 0.2
C. Aldrich 15 2.1 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 30.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.3
Total 68 241.5 109.7 42 22.7 8.49 4.24 11.8 47.9 35.6 80.1 10.4 31.6
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
J. Wall
O. Porter
K. Oubre
M. Morris
M. Scott
M. Gortat
R. Sessions
T. Satoransky
J. Meeks
I. Mahinmi
J. Smith
T. Frazier
C. McCullough
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 67 36.4 23.2 4.5 4.6 1.2 0.5 2.6 46.0 37.8 79.4 0.8 3.7
J. Wall 37 34.3 19.4 3.6 9.3 1.3 1.1 3.6 41.7 35.8 71.9 0.5 3.0
O. Porter 63 31.9 15.0 6.4 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.9 50.5 42.6 83.8 1.3 5.1
K. Oubre 66 27.8 11.9 4.6 1.1 0.9 0.4 1.1 41.3 35.7 84.3 0.7 3.9
M. Morris 58 26.7 11.1 5.8 1.8 0.8 0.5 1.7 48.4 37.4 83.0 1.1 4.7
M. Scott 62 18.2 8.7 3.1 0.9 0.3 0.1 1.1 53.7 40.9 68.9 0.6 2.5
M. Gortat 67 25.6 8.5 7.7 1.8 0.5 0.7 1.2 51.4 0.0 64.7 2.2 5.5
R. Sessions 3 19.7 8.3 1.0 3.7 0.3 0.0 1.3 31.6 33.3 80.0 0.3 0.7
T. Satoransky 58 20.6 6.8 2.7 3.6 0.7 0.2 1.0 53.0 45.7 75.0 0.8 1.8
J. Meeks 64 15.0 6.4 1.7 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.5 38.9 32.4 87.6 0.2 1.4
I. Mahinmi 64 14.7 4.5 3.9 0.7 0.5 0.6 1.3 56.1 0.0 71.2 1.7 2.2
J. Smith 27 8.9 3.4 1.6 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.5 37.8 11.5 88.2 0.6 1.0
T. Frazier 52 14.8 3.2 2.0 3.5 0.8 0.1 1.1 40.4 30.8 78.6 0.3 1.7
C. McCullough 19 4.7 2.4 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.1 42.9 12.5 64.3 0.4 0.9
Total 67 241.9 107.2 43 24.7 7.94 4.33 13.9 46.7 37.3 77.4 10.0 33.0
