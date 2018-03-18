INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said there is no time to dwell on disappointing losses.

"It was a tough loss," Oladipo told Pacers.com after Saturday night's 109-102 loss to Washington. "We learned from it, move on. You got to have short-term memory especially now during the end of the year and get ready for Monday."

Washington now holds the season series edge, which could determine playoff seeding. The Pacers, who have lost two in a row, return home to face the Los Angeles Lakers Monday. The host Lakers won the first meeting 99-86 on Jan. 19.

"We just got to show a little bit of resiliency," Oladipo said. "Every game is important, whether it's on the road, whether it's at home. We've proven we can win on the road but every game is important. We got to take it one game at a time, value every possession and value every game."

Pacers starting center Myles Turner is questionable with a left ankle sprain after missing the game on Saturday night. Turner was able to see some practice action Sunday. Backup center Domantas Sabonis, who was injured during Tuesday's victory at Philadelphia, will miss his third consecutive game.

That means more minutes for veteran center Al Jefferson, who had 10 points and nine rebounds against Washington. Lance Stephenson scored a season-high 25 points for the Pacers.

"He (Stephenson) was aggressive," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "I thought he was able to get to the basket and give us something off the bench. That was positive. We needed that."

McMillan said some players were fatigued so he leaned on the bench when the Pacers fell behind 20 in the third quarter.

"We were turning the ball over. We really never felt like we had a rhythm offensively," McMillan said.

The Lakers, who are stating a four-game road trip, lost its second consecutive game, a 92-91 decision to visiting Miami on Friday night.

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, who has missed the last two weeks of action with a left groin strain, has returned to noncontact practice but will not play against the Pacers. The Lakers are 4-4 during his absence. Head coach Luke Walton said he wouldn't be surprised if Ingram returns during the four-game road trip.

Lakers rookie forward Kyle Kuzma has been bothered by an ankle sprain but is playing through the injury.

"It's a tough season. I feel like everyone has nicks and pains. I just got to push through it and keep playing. There's worse things than a little ankle sprain."

Kuzma set the team rookie record for 3-pointers, breaking D'Angelo Russell's mark of 130. Kuzma now has 132 3-pointers.

"Any time you have any type of record in any record book, especially with the Lakers, it's pretty special," Kuzma said. "It's special because everybody said pre-draft what not, I couldn't shoot. So pretty funny, huh, how that works."

Walton said Indiana is probably the surprise team of the season so far.

"I mean they're playing unbelievable," Walton said. "Both of those players (Oladipo, Sabonis) they got in the (Paul George) trade (with Oklahoma City), are playing some really good basketball. So, obviously, a good trade for both teams."

Walton said he knew Oladipo had ability to have big games.

"He's taking a big step as far as the consistency of playing at that elite level," Walton said. "That's not easy to play big minutes. Defenses are focused on you. He's getting it done pretty much every night."

