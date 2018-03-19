OKC
BOS

Thunder come to Boston with six-game win streak

  • Mar 19, 2018

BOSTON -- Fresh off ending the Toronto Raptors' 11-game winning streak on Sunday in Toronto, the Oklahoma City Thunder bring their own six-game streak into TD Garden to face the short-handed Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Russell Westbrook, who recently became the fourth player in NBA history with 100 triple-doubles, posted his 23rd of the season Sunday, amassing 37 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in the victory.

Westbrook has averaged 25 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.8 assists during the winning streak, capped by the show he put on north of the border Sunday.

He also passed the 6,000-assist mark.

"I've been in that moment. You just feel everything is slowed down," said teammate Paul George, who had 22 points in the win. "He dictated the tempo. He dictated the game. And that's what it is, that's what it's like when you're a star player, a superstar player. You get in that moment."

The Celtics have won their last two games against the Thunder, including a 101-84 victory on Nov. 3 at Oklahoma City. But OKC has won its last two visits to TD Garden -- and this time faces a depleted Celtics team coming off a loss at New Orleans on Sunday night.

"I am a man on a mission," Westbrook said. "We've got to take care of business. This time of year, you've got to turn it up a notch."

Boston will not be getting healthier for this game as Kyrie Irving misses his fourth straight resting his sore left knee and Jaylen Brown is improving but still in the league's concussion protocol.

"I think he feels better and better," Celtics coach Brad Stevens, talking about Irving, said before Sunday's game. "He just doesn't quite feel 100 percent. So until that point then he'll be out.

"There was a chance that he would play (against the Pelicans). He just didn't quite feel that. And, again, we're going to make sure that he feels that way."

Stevens reported that Brown was "getting closer."

The Celtics have also lost Gordon Hayward (for almost the entire season), Marcus Smart (6-8 weeks with thumb surgery) and Daniel Theis (knee surgery, out for the year).

Irving scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half to lead the Celtics to their seventh straight of what would be a 16-game winning streak at OKC in November.

Westbrook scored 19 points and added 11 assists and six rebounds in that game but was just 7 of 20 from the floor.

Anthony Davis scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Pelicans beat the Celtics on Sunday night, offsetting a big night by Boston rookie Jayson Tatum.

Tatum scored 23 points, but the Celtics dropped their third in the last four games.

"For whatever reason, I thought we looked a step slow, but obviously, we are going to have moments where we struggle to score with this group right now," Stevens said. "We also rushed some shots and then they got into that rhythm and got it going. (The Pelicans) have been a good offensive team all year and they were hard to stop."

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
A. Horford
42 C
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
45.1 Field Goal % 49.1
45.1 Three Point % 49.1
73.7 Free Throw % 75.5
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
25.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 10.2 APG
home team logo
A. Horford C 42
12.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 43-29 -----
home team logo Celtics 47-23 -----
TD Garden Boston, Mass.
TD Garden Boston, Mass.
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 43-29 107.4 PPG 44.8 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Celtics 47-23 104.3 PPG 44.5 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 25.3 PPG 9.7 RPG 10.2 APG 45.1 FG%
A. Horford C 12.8 PPG 7.5 RPG 4.8 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Anthony
S. Adams
C. Brewer
J. Grant
R. Felton
A. Roberson
A. Abrines
P. Patterson
T. Ferguson
J. Huestis
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
D. Johnson
K. Singler
P. Dozier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Westbrook 70 36.2 25.3 9.7 10.2 1.8 0.2 4.7 45.1 28.7 73.7 1.8 7.9
P. George 69 36.4 21.8 5.6 3.4 2.1 0.5 2.7 43.7 40.6 81.0 0.9 4.7
C. Anthony 68 32.2 16.7 5.8 1.3 0.6 0.6 1.3 40.9 36.3 76.9 0.8 5.0
S. Adams 66 32.5 13.9 9.0 1.1 1.3 1.1 1.6 63.5 0.0 57.1 5.1 3.9
C. Brewer 8 27.4 11.8 2.5 1.3 2.3 0.6 0.8 48.4 42.9 95.2 0.5 2.0
J. Grant 71 20.6 8.2 4.1 0.7 0.4 0.9 0.7 52.6 27.3 64.3 1.1 2.9
R. Felton 72 16.9 7.0 2.0 2.7 0.6 0.2 0.9 41.2 35.7 81.0 0.3 1.6
A. Roberson 39 26.6 5.0 4.7 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 53.7 22.2 31.6 1.9 2.8
A. Abrines 66 15.2 4.8 1.6 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.4 39.5 38.3 87.2 0.4 1.2
P. Patterson 72 15.8 3.8 2.4 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.4 38.7 36.8 85.4 0.4 2.0
T. Ferguson 54 12.3 3.0 0.8 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 42.2 32.3 87.5 0.3 0.4
J. Huestis 65 14.8 2.4 2.4 0.3 0.2 0.7 0.4 33.1 28.6 27.8 0.6 1.8
D. Hamilton 5 5.2 2.4 1.0 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.4 45.5 40.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
N. Collison 13 5.5 2.3 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 68.4 0.0 50.0 0.5 1.0
D. Johnson 29 5.5 1.9 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 56.4 0.0 55.0 0.6 0.6
K. Singler 12 4.9 1.9 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.3 33.3 40.0 53.8 0.1 0.8
P. Dozier 2 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 72 241.7 107.4 44.8 21.4 9.00 5.22 13.6 45.6 35.3 71.3 12.5 32.4
Celtics
Roster
K. Irving
J. Brown
J. Tatum
A. Horford
M. Morris
T. Rozier
M. Smart
G. Monroe
A. Baynes
D. Theis
S. Larkin
A. Nader
S. Ojeleye
G. Hayward
G. Yabusele
J. Bird
K. Allen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 60 32.2 24.4 3.8 5.1 1.1 0.3 2.3 49.1 40.8 88.9 0.6 3.2
J. Brown 61 30.9 14.1 5.2 1.6 0.9 0.4 1.6 46.0 37.3 63.1 1.0 4.2
J. Tatum 70 30.4 13.5 5.0 1.5 0.9 0.8 1.3 47.2 42.7 81.8 0.6 4.4
A. Horford 63 31.6 12.8 7.5 4.8 0.6 1.1 1.9 49.1 42.4 75.5 1.4 6.1
M. Morris 46 26.3 12.7 5.6 1.3 0.7 0.2 1.1 41.8 36.5 77.9 0.9 4.7
T. Rozier 70 25.0 10.9 4.5 2.7 1.0 0.2 0.9 40.2 38.1 75.4 0.8 3.7
M. Smart 54 29.9 10.2 3.5 4.8 1.3 0.4 2.4 36.7 30.1 72.9 0.8 2.7
G. Monroe 14 17.1 9.4 5.4 1.3 0.9 0.8 1.7 58.1 0.0 74.2 1.9 3.6
A. Baynes 69 18.0 5.6 5.2 1.0 0.3 0.7 1.0 46.4 0.0 74.3 1.5 3.7
D. Theis 63 14.8 5.3 4.3 0.9 0.5 0.8 0.9 54.1 31.0 75.3 1.4 2.9
S. Larkin 45 12.3 3.8 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.0 0.6 39.1 37.5 89.3 0.2 1.1
A. Nader 36 10.3 3.2 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.7 35.9 38.5 60.6 0.3 1.2
S. Ojeleye 61 14.4 2.3 1.9 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 31.0 29.8 62.5 0.5 1.4
G. Hayward 1 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
G. Yabusele 25 5.4 1.8 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 41.7 34.8 63.6 0.5 0.9
J. Bird 5 5.2 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 25.0 0.0 60.0 0.2 0.4
K. Allen 9 3.4 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.3 16.7 0.0 75.0 0.1 0.3
Total 70 241.8 104.3 44.5 22.4 7.17 4.66 13.2 45.0 37.4 76.6 9.3 35.2
