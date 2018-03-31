MIL
DEN

Desperate Nuggets host Bucks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 31, 2018

Entering the final days of the regular season, it would take a monumental collapse for the Milwaukee Bucks to not reach the postseason.

It would take the Denver Nuggets a near monumental finish to reach the playoffs.

The teams square off Sunday night in what is a more critical game for the Nuggets, who are two games back of the last playoff spot in the Western Conference with six games remaining. Denver (41-35) resurrected its fledgling hopes with an overtime win in Oklahoma City on Friday night to finish a seven-game road trip 3-4.

The Nuggets finish their season with four of six at home, starting with Milwaukee (41-35). They will have to make this final push without second-leading scorer Gary Harris, who has missed seven games with a sprained right knee. Coach Michael Malone said toward the end of the road trip that Harris was getting close, but then announced Friday that he will be out at least another week.

"Unfortunately, I don't think we're going to see him for a while," Malone told reporters before the 126-125 victory over the Thunder. "Just being completely honest. Obviously, I'm not a doctor but, in talking to our training staff, Gary has been working hard to get back but I think he is still a ways away."

Denver has dealt with significant injuries all season. Forward Paul Millsap, the big free-agent signing of last summer, missed 44 games with a left wrist injury and is just rounding into form. He had a season-high 36 points to go with nine rebounds Friday.

The good news for the Nuggets is they have three games against teams they are battling for one of the last two playoff spots -- at the Los Angeles Clippers next weekend and a home-and-home with Minnesota, including one at the Timberwolves to end the regular season.

The Bucks aren't facing as much drama despite having the same record as Denver. They are five games ahead of ninth-place Detroit and are on the verge of clinching after wins over the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on consecutive nights.

Milwaukee also has one of the most dynamic players in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak, as he is affectionately known, is fourth in the NBA in scoring at 27.3 points per game and is averaging a double-double with 10 rebounds.

But the Bucks don't need him to carry them every night as they proved in Friday's overtime win in L.A. Guard Eric Bledsoe had 39 points and outscored the Lakers by himself 11-10 in overtime to lead Milwaukee to its second straight win.

"I think Bled did what he does well -- the Bled show," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the win. "He took over the game and gave us the win."

A win Sunday will give the Bucks a spot in the playoffs, but that's not all they can accomplish. With six games left they can finish as high as sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Denver wishes it had such problems. A win Sunday will simply extend its hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time in five years. A loss could put the Nuggets back to the lottery.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
53.5 Field Goal % 49.7
53.5 Three Point % 49.7
75.9 Free Throw % 85.0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
27.3 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.8 APG
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
17.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 6.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Bucks 41-35 -----
home team logo Nuggets 41-35 -----
O/U 225.0, DEN -4.0
Pepsi Center Denver, Colo.
O/U 225.0, DEN -4.0
Pepsi Center Denver, Colo.
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 41-35 106.3 PPG 39.4 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Nuggets 41-35 110.0 PPG 44.3 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.3 PPG 10.0 RPG 4.8 APG 53.5 FG%
N. Jokic C 17.8 PPG 10.6 RPG 6.0 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
J. Parker
J. Henson
S. Muhammad
M. Teletovic
T. Snell
B. Jennings
T. Zeller
T. Maker
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
J. Terry
M. Plumlee
J. Bolomboy
D. Wilson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 71 37.0 27.3 10.0 4.8 1.4 1.4 2.9 53.5 32.1 75.9 2.1 7.9
K. Middleton 76 36.6 20.3 5.2 4.0 1.4 0.3 2.3 47.1 36.6 87.8 0.5 4.7
E. Bledsoe 65 31.5 17.7 3.9 4.9 2.1 0.6 3.0 46.9 34.1 78.2 0.7 3.2
M. Brogdon 46 30.5 13.3 3.3 3.2 0.9 0.3 1.4 48.7 37.8 88.2 0.5 2.8
J. Parker 25 22.1 11.0 4.1 1.9 0.7 0.4 1.2 47.7 35.1 75.0 1.0 3.1
J. Henson 70 25.9 8.8 6.9 1.4 0.5 1.4 1.2 57.0 16.7 59.7 2.0 4.9
S. Muhammad 8 9.9 8.1 2.5 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.1 60.9 33.3 87.5 0.6 1.9
M. Teletovic 10 15.9 7.1 2.3 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.7 43.9 46.7 0.0 0.3 2.0
T. Snell 69 27.6 7.0 1.9 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.5 44.5 41.6 80.4 0.1 1.8
B. Jennings 10 15.3 5.5 2.1 3.3 0.5 0.4 1.2 38.8 32.0 100.0 0.3 1.8
T. Zeller 18 15.7 5.0 4.3 0.8 0.4 0.7 0.6 53.3 0.0 83.3 1.7 2.6
T. Maker 71 17.0 4.9 3.1 0.6 0.5 0.7 0.6 41.7 30.0 68.9 1.0 2.1
M. Dellavedova 37 19.0 4.4 1.7 3.8 0.4 0.0 1.3 36.9 37.7 92.0 0.4 1.4
S. Brown 49 14.4 4.2 2.7 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.5 41.5 36.1 87.5 0.5 2.2
J. Terry 45 16.1 3.3 1.0 1.2 0.8 0.3 0.5 39.6 35.4 88.9 0.1 0.9
M. Plumlee 8 6.5 1.8 2.1 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.4 33.3 0.0 75.0 0.5 1.6
J. Bolomboy 6 6.3 1.5 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 50.0 1.0 0.7
D. Wilson 21 3.3 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 57.1 40.0 50.0 0.0 0.4
Total 76 241.6 106.3 39.4 23.1 8.82 5.47 13.2 48.0 35.7 78.0 8.2 31.2
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
G. Harris
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
T. Lyles
W. Chandler
D. Harris
M. Plumlee
K. Faried
T. Craig
M. Morris
J. Hernangomez
M. Beasley
D. Arthur
R. Jefferson
T. Lydon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 69 32.0 17.8 10.6 6.0 1.2 0.8 2.8 49.7 39.2 85.0 2.7 7.9
G. Harris 65 34.8 17.7 2.7 3.0 1.9 0.2 1.8 48.6 39.9 82.7 0.6 2.1
J. Murray 75 31.2 16.5 3.7 3.3 1.0 0.3 2.2 45.0 38.5 90.7 1.0 2.7
W. Barton 75 32.7 15.2 4.9 4.1 1.0 0.7 1.9 44.8 36.9 80.8 0.8 4.1
P. Millsap 32 29.3 14.8 6.3 2.8 1.2 1.1 1.9 48.2 36.6 70.7 1.4 4.8
T. Lyles 68 19.5 10.3 4.8 1.3 0.4 0.5 0.9 49.4 38.7 70.7 0.8 4.1
W. Chandler 69 31.4 10.1 5.3 2.2 0.6 0.5 1.3 44.6 35.8 77.3 1.4 3.9
D. Harris 21 20.1 8.2 1.6 2.6 0.7 0.2 1.0 41.1 33.8 85.4 0.1 1.4
M. Plumlee 68 20.0 7.2 5.6 2.0 0.7 1.1 1.4 59.6 0.0 45.2 1.8 3.7
K. Faried 32 14.4 5.9 4.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.7 51.4 0.0 70.6 2.1 2.7
T. Craig 33 16.1 4.7 3.3 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.4 47.5 33.3 62.9 1.0 2.3
M. Morris 3 8.3 3.3 0.7 2.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.7
J. Hernangomez 23 11.0 3.3 2.3 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.3 39.1 27.3 83.3 0.7 1.6
M. Beasley 60 9.7 3.2 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 40.7 33.3 69.0 0.2 1.0
D. Arthur 19 7.4 2.8 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.8 46.8 34.8 66.7 0.2 0.6
R. Jefferson 20 8.2 1.5 0.9 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.3 44.4 28.6 57.1 0.1 0.8
T. Lydon 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 76 242.0 110.0 44.3 25.0 7.86 4.82 14.5 47.1 37.4 76.8 10.9 33.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores