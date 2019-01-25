SA
NO

Pelicans without Davis, Mirotic for matchup with Spurs

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 25, 2019

New Orleans will be without star forward Anthony Davis for the third straight game when it hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, but the Pelicans have shown they still have the firepower to compete with a depleted lineup.

The Pelicans return home after a 122-116 loss at Oklahoma City on Thursday in which they played without four of their top five scorers -- Davis (left index finger fracture), Nikola Mirotic (right calf strain), Julius Randle (right ankle sprain) and E'Twaun Moore (rest).

Jrue Holiday had 22 points and 13 assists to lead the Pelicans in the loss. Darius Miller had 21 points, and Jahlil Okafor turned in his third consecutive standout performance with 18 points and eight rebounds.

New Orleans has lost four of its past five outings, with four of those games away from home. Thursday's setback came on the second game of a home-road back-to-back.

"We competed as hard as we possibly could and played very unselfishly," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said after Thursday's loss. "It seemed every time we got down, we found a way to get back in the game. We just didn't have enough firepower to get over the hump."

Elfrid Payton had 15 points and tied his season-high with 12 assists for New Orleans, which finished with 34 assists on 49 baskets and had two players with 10-plus assists for the first time this season.

Davis, who suffered his injury on Jan. 18 against Portland, is hopeful to return next week, an outcome that is better than originally feared. The team announced Thursday that Mirotic will be out at least a week.

The Spurs head to the Crescent City on the heels of a 122-120 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday in which they went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference before surrendering the game's final 10 points over the final 2:15.

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio's leading scorer, emerged from a mini-slump by scoring 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting. But when the Spurs needed a basket at the end to quell Philadelphia's uprising, they couldn't produce one.

"We couldn't get one bucket to keep ahead and try to pull it out," DeRozan said. "Would've been better to have a win, and I played bad. It's all about just trying to be consistent from here on out, continuing to play well."

Seven players scored in double figures for the Spurs, with Patty Mills and Rudy Gay adding 17 points each and Marco Belinelli pouring in 16. The loss was San Antonio's second straight and fourth in six games.

The final shot didn't go to DeRozan, who was on the bench as the Spurs drew up a play for Belinelli for a 3-pointer that never materialized.

DeRozan makes his money in the paint and on short-range jumpers -- he's only 7 of 40 (17.5 percent) from beyond the arc this season -- so he understood when the ball went elsewhere with the game on the line.

"That's what we were doing, going for the win," DeRozan said. "We just couldn't get an attempt off."

The teams have split two meetings this season, with each winning at home. San Antonio owns a 44-18 all-time mark against the Pelicans and has won 18 of the 31 games between the teams in New Orleans.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
J. Holiday
11 PG
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
46.6 Field Goal % 48.2
46.6 Three Point % 48.2
82.2 Free Throw % 75.1
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
21.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.3 APG
home team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
21.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 8.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Spurs 27-22 -----
home team logo Pelicans 22-27 -----
NO PK, O/U 219.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
NO PK, O/U 219.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 27-22 111.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Pelicans 22-27 116.7 PPG 46.8 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 21.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 6.3 APG 46.6 FG%
J. Holiday PG 21.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 8.2 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Spurs
Roster
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
B. Forbes
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
D. White
D. Bertans
J. Poeltl
P. Gasol
D. Cunningham
L. Walker IV
C. Metu
Q. Pondexter
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. DeRozan 48 35.4 21.5 6.2 6.3 1.1 0.5 2.7 46.6 17.5 82.2 0.8 5.4
L. Aldridge 49 32.6 20.6 8.6 2.5 0.6 1.2 1.9 51.0 23.5 83.9 2.9 5.7
R. Gay 39 26.9 14.0 6.4 2.4 0.9 0.6 1.6 52.6 40.8 85.5 1.0 5.4
B. Forbes 49 28.5 12.1 2.9 2.2 0.6 0.0 1.2 45.4 42.4 87.8 0.2 2.7
M. Belinelli 47 22.4 10.9 2.3 1.9 0.5 0.1 0.8 41.7 38.8 90.7 0.2 2.1
P. Mills 49 23.7 9.4 2.4 2.9 0.7 0.2 1.1 42.6 39.4 84.7 0.3 2.1
D. White 40 25.0 9.0 3.3 3.6 1.0 0.5 1.5 49.8 35.5 75.4 0.4 2.9
D. Bertans 44 20.1 7.7 3.5 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.6 49.4 48.6 85.2 0.4 3.1
J. Poeltl 45 15.3 5.3 4.9 1.2 0.2 0.7 0.7 63.2 0.0 54.8 2.2 2.7
P. Gasol 18 13.9 4.4 5.2 2.0 0.1 0.7 0.6 48.3 50.0 73.1 0.7 4.4
D. Cunningham 44 16.6 3.5 3.7 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.4 46.8 48.1 83.3 0.9 2.8
L. Walker IV 1 5.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
C. Metu 19 5.5 2.3 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.5 38.1 0.0 80.0 0.4 0.9
Q. Pondexter 34 5.7 1.9 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 48.6 35.7 78.8 0.2 0.8
Total 49 242.0 111.6 44.2 24.7 6.22 4.63 12.4 48.1 40.6 81.6 9.2 35.0
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Randle
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
E. Payton
D. Miller
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
T. Frazier
S. Hill
W. Johnson
I. Clark
C. Diallo
A. Harrison
K. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 41 37.0 29.3 13.3 4.4 1.7 2.6 2.0 50.8 32.5 81.2 3.4 9.9
J. Holiday 49 36.8 21.0 4.8 8.2 1.7 0.8 3.3 48.2 32.3 75.1 1.2 3.6
J. Randle 47 29.6 19.9 9.3 3.0 0.6 0.6 2.6 54.4 31.8 73.8 2.1 7.2
N. Mirotic 32 28.9 16.7 8.3 1.1 0.7 0.8 1.2 44.7 36.8 84.2 1.4 6.8
E. Moore 43 29.6 12.4 2.5 2.1 0.8 0.2 1.1 48.4 42.3 76.0 0.7 1.8
E. Payton 18 26.8 10.0 3.7 5.9 1.2 0.2 2.4 45.6 38.2 74.2 0.8 2.9
D. Miller 44 24.2 7.3 1.7 1.5 0.6 0.4 0.8 40.9 38.9 81.3 0.2 1.5
J. Okafor 30 11.1 5.8 3.5 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.6 57.4 0.0 67.6 1.3 2.2
F. Jackson 34 13.1 5.1 1.1 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.6 45.1 37.3 77.8 0.1 1.0
T. Frazier 37 18.7 4.6 2.7 4.0 0.5 0.1 1.3 44.4 37.1 75.0 0.6 2.0
S. Hill 30 20.9 3.9 3.2 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.7 39.8 30.0 61.9 0.9 2.3
W. Johnson 24 15.4 3.8 2.3 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.5 40.2 39.6 83.3 0.4 1.8
I. Clark 32 13.0 3.7 1.3 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.7 35.5 31.1 91.7 0.2 1.2
C. Diallo 31 9.6 3.6 3.5 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.7 58.2 0.0 71.4 0.8 2.6
A. Harrison 6 6.3 1.5 0.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 20.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
K. Williams 13 6.5 1.3 1.2 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 31.8 16.7 100.0 0.3 0.8
Total 49 240.0 116.7 46.8 26.8 7.37 5.65 14.1 48.1 35.5 77.3 11.0 35.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores