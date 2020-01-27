WAS
MIL

Back from Paris & winners of 8 straight, Bucks host Wizards

  • FLM
  • Jan 27, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks return home from Paris with the NBA's best record and on an eight-game winning streak, and now host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Milwaukee became the first team to reach 40 wins on the season with a 116-103 defeat of the Charlotte Hornets Friday at AccorHotels Arena in France.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in the win. With the travel to Paris and fanfare leading up to the game, Milwaukee faced a three-day layoff that Antetokounmpo cited when discussing a slow start against the Hornets.

"That's not an excuse," Antetokounmpo said in the postgame news conference. "We started the game, we (weren't) playing the best game, not playing the play we usually play. Not moving the ball as much.

"Hopefully, we can learn from this and the situation we put ourselves in," he added. "They're not going to just give us the game, we've got to take the game and win."

The Bucks trailed Charlotte at halftime, but Antetokounmpo said the play of the bench in the third quarter gave Milwaukee a vital spark.

George Hill scored 16 points, and Donte DiVincenzo added eight points and seven rebounds for the game. The duo of Hill and DiVincenzo have been key contributors in reserve roles all season, adding 9.9 and 8.8 points per game to the balanced and most prolific offensive attack in the NBA.

Milwaukee comes home not only with the best record in the league, but also the highest-scoring offense at 119.3 points per game.

While the Bucks face another four-day layoff returning stateside, they will get the opportunity to shake off any jet lag against a Washington defense that ranks worst in the NBA at 120.6 points allowed per game.

The Wizards dropped a 152-133 decision at Atlanta on Sunday. In its last three losses, Washington allowed 152, 134 and 140 points.

All three of those games have been on the road, and two during a four-game road swing that ends with Tuesday's contest.

At the heart of some of Washington's struggles has been the variety of injuries sidelining players throughout the season. All-Star John Wall is not expected to play at all this season, the result of a torn Achilles' tendon.

Promising rookie Rui Hachimura has been sidelined since Dec. 31 with a groin injury, and Moritz Wagner is out with an ankle injury.

Sunday's game, which Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas told NBC Sports Washington he felt should have been canceled, was played under the pall of Kobe Bryant's death earlier that day in a helicopter accident.

"I knew it was gonna be tough for the whole league because we all grew up watching him. This was somebody we grew up watching," Bradley Beal told the The Athletic afterward. "He was our (Michael) Jordan, so to speak. Hell, half of us got the chance to play with him and play against him, so I know it hits home with everybody around the league."

Tuesday marks Milwaukee's first game since Bryant's death.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
30.0 Pts. Per Game 30.0
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
12.9 Reb. Per Game 12.9
45.4 Field Goal % 55.7
45.4 Three Point % 55.7
84.0 Free Throw % 60.6
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
28.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.3 APG
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
30.0 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 5.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Wizards 15-30 -----
home team logo Bucks 40-6 -----
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 15-30 115.3 PPG 42.2 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Bucks 40-6 119.3 PPG 51.7 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 28.1 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.3 APG 45.4 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30.0 PPG 12.9 RPG 5.6 APG 55.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
D. Bertans
R. Hachimura
J. McRae
T. Bryant
I. Thomas
M. Wagner
I. Smith
I. Mahinmi
A. Pasecniks
C. Miles
G. Mathews
G. Payton
I. Bonga
J. Williams
A. Schofield
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 38 35.4 28.1 4.5 6.3 1.0 0.3 3.3 45.4 31.4 84.0 1.0 3.5
D. Bertans 36 29.3 15.2 4.6 1.8 0.7 0.6 0.9 43.2 42.0 88.4 0.8 3.9
R. Hachimura 25 29.2 13.9 5.8 1.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 48.2 20.8 85.2 1.6 4.2
J. McRae 29 22.6 12.8 3.6 2.8 0.7 0.5 1.3 42.0 37.7 77.1 0.6 3.0
T. Bryant 25 25.1 12.2 7.2 2.1 0.4 0.8 1.4 56.6 34.1 75.0 1.9 5.3
I. Thomas 36 23.2 12.0 1.6 3.8 0.4 0.2 2.1 41.2 41.7 80.9 0.2 1.3
M. Wagner 21 20.4 11.6 6.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 2.0 58.1 39.3 83.7 1.6 4.4
I. Smith 45 26.3 11.1 3.0 4.5 0.8 0.4 1.3 45.9 35.6 66.7 0.4 2.6
I. Mahinmi 25 22.5 8.4 6.0 1.5 0.8 1.4 1.4 51.4 27.8 63.6 2.3 3.7
A. Pasecniks 18 20.0 7.6 5.2 0.9 0.4 0.6 1.2 53.5 0.0 62.0 2.1 3.2
C. Miles 10 16.1 6.4 1.2 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.4 32.2 31.4 75.0 0.4 0.8
G. Mathews 15 13.1 6.2 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.5 46.0 42.9 90.6 0.4 1.1
G. Payton 17 20.2 5.6 3.6 2.3 1.7 0.4 1.0 43.5 32.4 57.1 1.1 2.5
I. Bonga 40 17.2 4.5 3.3 1.1 0.7 0.3 0.7 54.5 38.7 75.6 1.0 2.3
J. Williams 9 14.7 3.7 4.7 0.7 0.1 0.6 0.3 62.5 0.0 60.0 1.6 3.1
A. Schofield 24 12.0 3.5 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 40.5 30.4 75.0 0.3 1.1
Total 45 241.1 115.3 42.2 25.5 7.64 4.27 13.5 46.3 36.4 78.1 10.3 31.9
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
G. Hill
D. DiVincenzo
E. Ilyasova
W. Matthews
K. Korver
R. Lopez
S. Brown
P. Connaughton
D. Bender
D. Wilson
T. Antetokounmpo
F. Mason
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 43 30.7 30.0 12.9 5.6 1.1 1.1 3.6 55.7 32.1 60.6 2.3 10.6
K. Middleton 39 28.6 19.4 5.8 3.9 1.0 0.1 1.9 49.8 41.9 89.1 0.8 4.9
E. Bledsoe 38 26.2 15.0 4.5 5.1 0.9 0.6 2.2 47.9 35.1 83.2 0.7 3.8
B. Lopez 44 26.3 10.2 4.7 1.5 0.7 2.5 0.9 41.2 29.5 85.9 0.6 4.0
G. Hill 43 21.1 9.9 3.1 3.0 0.7 0.1 0.9 54.6 52.3 81.5 0.9 2.2
D. DiVincenzo 42 22.8 8.8 4.6 2.3 1.6 0.3 1.2 45.2 33.6 78.0 0.9 3.7
E. Ilyasova 42 16.6 7.8 5.3 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.6 49.4 36.5 81.8 1.1 4.2
W. Matthews 43 24.1 7.2 2.4 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.7 40.5 36.3 75.6 0.2 2.2
K. Korver 40 16.8 6.5 2.0 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.8 42.9 42.9 86.2 0.3 1.7
R. Lopez 42 14.3 5.5 2.7 0.7 0.1 0.7 0.9 51.0 27.0 51.3 1.0 1.8
S. Brown 32 14.9 5.1 3.8 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.9 38.0 33.8 76.7 0.7 3.2
P. Connaughton 42 17.5 4.8 4.1 1.7 0.3 0.5 0.8 44.3 28.6 72.0 0.8 3.3
D. Bender 7 13.0 3.7 2.9 1.3 0.0 0.7 0.7 47.6 44.4 66.7 0.0 2.9
D. Wilson 26 9.0 3.1 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.5 40.5 24.4 71.4 0.2 1.8
T. Antetokounmpo 14 4.0 1.9 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.4 55.0 0.0 50.0 0.4 0.1
F. Mason 4 4.5 1.3 0.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 14.3 25.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
Total 46 240.5 119.3 51.7 26.0 7.67 6.37 14.2 48.2 35.9 72.7 9.5 42.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores