For the first time in its current format, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event. The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft begins Wednesday night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, with the Atlanta Hawks currently holding the No. 1 overall pick.

So, how did we get here? The Hawks won the NBA Draft lottery last month after having just 3% odds of claiming the top pick. There is no slam dunk or current consensus No. 1 selection, so despite making a historic jump to the top of one of the most interesting draft cycles of the 21st century, it remains unclear what the Hawks will do.

The Hawks can draft the top-ranked player on CBS Sports' Big Board in French big man Alex Sarr. Atlanta could use the pick to select UConn big man Donovan Clingan or French forward Zaccharie Risacher. They could also trade the pick to accumulate more assets to get their guy at a later pick.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the two-day event is where will USC guard Bronny James get picked? The oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been linked to the Southern California franchise. The father-son duo could be the first to play together on the same team if the Lakers select Bronny at No. 17 or No. 55 overall in the second round.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2024 NBA Draft.

How to watch 2024 NBA Draft first round

Date: Wednesday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC and ESPN

Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

How to watch 2024 NBA Draft second round

Date: Thursday, June 27 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: ESPN's Seaport District Studios -- New York

TV: ESPN

Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ

Official 2024 NBA Draft order

First round

1. Atlanta 2. Washington 3. Houston (from Brooklyn) 4. San Antonio 5. Detroit 6. Charlotte 7. Portland 8. San Antonio (from Toronto) 9. Memphis 10. Utah 11. Chicago 12. Oklahoma City (from Houston) 13. Sacramento 14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis) 15. Miami 16. Philadelphia 17. Los Angeles Lakers 18. Orlando 19. Toronto (from Indiana) 20. Cleveland 21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee) 22. Phoenix 23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans) 24. New York (from Dallas) 25. New York 26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City) 27. Minnesota 28. Denver 29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana) 30. Boston

