For the first time in its current format, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event. The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft begins Wednesday night in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, with the Atlanta Hawks currently holding the No. 1 overall pick.
So, how did we get here? The Hawks won the NBA Draft lottery last month after having just 3% odds of claiming the top pick. There is no slam dunk or current consensus No. 1 selection, so despite making a historic jump to the top of one of the most interesting draft cycles of the 21st century, it remains unclear what the Hawks will do.
The Hawks can draft the top-ranked player on CBS Sports' Big Board in French big man Alex Sarr. Atlanta could use the pick to select UConn big man Donovan Clingan or French forward Zaccharie Risacher. They could also trade the pick to accumulate more assets to get their guy at a later pick.
One of the biggest storylines heading into the two-day event is where will USC guard Bronny James get picked? The oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been linked to the Southern California franchise. The father-son duo could be the first to play together on the same team if the Lakers select Bronny at No. 17 or No. 55 overall in the second round.
Ahead of the big night, here's a look at the viewing information and full draft order for the 2024 NBA Draft.
How to watch 2024 NBA Draft first round
Date: Wednesday, June 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
TV: ABC and ESPN
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ
How to watch 2024 NBA Draft second round
Date: Thursday, June 27 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: ESPN's Seaport District Studios -- New York
TV: ESPN
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports HQ
Official 2024 NBA Draft order
First round
|1. Atlanta
|2. Washington
|3. Houston (from Brooklyn)
|4. San Antonio
|5. Detroit
|6. Charlotte
|7. Portland
|8. San Antonio (from Toronto)
|9. Memphis
|10. Utah
|11. Chicago
|12. Oklahoma City (from Houston)
|13. Sacramento
|14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)
|15. Miami
|16. Philadelphia
|17. Los Angeles Lakers
|18. Orlando
|19. Toronto (from Indiana)
|20. Cleveland
|21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)
|22. Phoenix
|23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)
|24. New York (from Dallas)
|25. New York
|26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)
|27. Minnesota
|28. Denver
|29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)
|30. Boston
Second round
|31. Toronto (from Detroit via New York and LA Clippers)
|32. Utah (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)
|33. Milwaukee (from Portland via Sacramento)
|34. Portland (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans)
|35. San Antonio
|36. Indiana (from Toronto via Philadelphia, LA Clippers and Memphis)
|37. Minnesota (from Memphis via Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City)
|38. New York (from Utah)
|39. Memphis (from Brooklyn via Houston)
|40. Portland (from Atlanta)
|41. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)
|42. Charlotte (from Houston via Oklahoma City)
|43. Miami
|44. Houston (from Golden State via Atlanta)
|45. Sacramento
|46. LA Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee)
|47. Orlando
|48. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Memphis)
|Forfeited by Philadelphia
|49. Indiana (from Cleveland)
|50. Indiana (from New Orleans)
|51. Washington (from Phoenix)
|52. Golden State (from Milwaukee via Indiana)
|53. Detroit (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte)
|54. Boston (from Dallas via Sacramento)
|55. Los Angeles Lakers (from LA Clippers)
|56. Denver (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City)
|57. Memphis (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)
|Forfeited by Phoenix (from Denver via Orlando)
|58. Dallas (from Boston via Charlotte)